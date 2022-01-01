Crab cakes in Norfolk
Norfolk restaurants that serve crab cakes
More about Off the Hook Seafood & Chophouse
Off the Hook Seafood & Chophouse
2000 Colley Avenue, Norfolk
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$16.00
Our Jumbo Lump Crab Cake, Broiled or Pan Fried Served on a Toasted Brioche Bun with Lettuce, Tomato and Onion
|OTH Lump Crab Cakes
|$32.00
(2) Seared Lump Crab Cakes, Served with Roasted Potatoes, Green Beans, and Remoulade.
More about Captain Groovy's
Captain Groovy's
8101 Shore Drive, Norfolk
|Crab Cake App
|$12.00
Crab meat mixed with mayo, lemon, old bay & cracker crumbs then lightly fried. served with bajan tartar sauce.
|Crab Cake Sand
|$17.00
Crispy fried crab cake, served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion and bajan tartar sauce.
More about Plate Me Please Seafood & Bistro
Plate Me Please Seafood & Bistro
7105 Sewells Point Road, Norfolk
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$14.99
A lumpy crab cake, containing green peppers and onions, served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato and plate me sauce.
More about No Frill Bar and Grill
SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
No Frill Bar and Grill
806 Spotswood Ave, Norfolk
|Crab Cakes
|$22.99
Made fresh daily, corn & black bean salsa, cornbread and two sides, remoulade on the side
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$16.99
Homemade crab cake, lettuce, tomato, onion, remoulade, Kaiser roll