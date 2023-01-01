Crispy chicken in Norfolk
Norfolk restaurants that serve crispy chicken
Swell - 1159 W Ocean View Ave
1159 W Ocean View Ave, Norfolk
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich w/ Fries
|$14.99
No Frill Bar and Grill - Norfolk
806 Spotswood Ave, Norfolk
|Add Crispy Chicken
|$4.99
|Crispy Chicken Burrito
|$15.99
Our hand breaded, buttermilk and seasoned flour fried chicken tenders, white rice, caramelized onions and sharp cheddar cheese in a grilled flour tortilla topped with enchilada sauce, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream served with black beans
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$15.99
Crispy Chicken Tenders, Mixed Greens, Corn & Black Bean Salsa, Cheddar Cheese, Fresh Veggies, Pita