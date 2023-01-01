Falafel wraps in Norfolk
The Norfolk Grille at Nauticus
Nauticus Museum, 1 Waterside Drive, Norfolk
|Falafel wrap
|$8.95
Vegan Falafel balls with lettuce, tomatoes, tzatziki sauce on a pita bread.
Mr. Shawarma Norfolk - 725 W 21st St
725 W 21st St, Norfolk
|Falafel Wrap
|$12.95
Deep-fried Ball made from Chickpeas Vegetables & Spices. This Wrap “All the way” as we call it. “All the way” includes Hummus, Jalapeño Cilantro Schug, Fried Eggplant, French Fries, Cucumber Tomato Salad, Red Cabbage Salad, Onion Sumac, Tahini Sauce, & Garlic Sauce. Please note if you don’t want something. Please specify if you'd like it Vegan.