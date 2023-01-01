Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Falafel wraps in Norfolk

Norfolk restaurants
Norfolk restaurants that serve falafel wraps

The Norfolk Grille at Nauticus

Nauticus Museum, 1 Waterside Drive, Norfolk

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Falafel wrap$8.95
Vegan Falafel balls with lettuce, tomatoes, tzatziki sauce on a pita bread.
More about The Norfolk Grille at Nauticus
Mr. Shawarma Norfolk - 725 W 21st St

725 W 21st St, Norfolk

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Falafel Wrap$12.95
Deep-fried Ball made from Chickpeas Vegetables & Spices. This Wrap “All the way” as we call it. “All the way” includes Hummus, Jalapeño Cilantro Schug, Fried Eggplant, French Fries, Cucumber Tomato Salad, Red Cabbage Salad, Onion Sumac, Tahini Sauce, & Garlic Sauce. Please note if you don’t want something. Please specify if you'd like it Vegan.
More about Mr. Shawarma Norfolk - 725 W 21st St

