French onion soup in
Norfolk
/
Norfolk
/
French Onion Soup
Norfolk restaurants that serve french onion soup
The Green Onion
1603 Colley Avenue, Norfolk
No reviews yet
French Onion Soup
More about The Green Onion
SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
No Frill Bar and Grill
806 Spotswood Ave, Norfolk
Avg 4.5
(1631 reviews)
Baked French Onion Soup
$5.99
Sautéed onions simmered in beef broth and sherry served au gratin with garlic croutons
More about No Frill Bar and Grill
