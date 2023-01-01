Fudge in Norfolk
Norfolk restaurants that serve fudge
More about The Stockpot - Norfolk
The Stockpot - Norfolk
215 E Plume St, Norfolk
|Espresso Fudge Brownies
|$3.75
More about Doumar's Cones & Barbecue
BBQ • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Doumar's Cones & Barbecue
1919 Monticello Ave, Norfolk
|Banana Fudge Cake
|$6.00
The Banana Fudge Cake is made with yellow cake, vanilla ice cream, sliced bananas, hot fudge, whip cream, and a cherry.
|Hot Fudge Cake
|$5.00
Hot fudge cakes are made with yellow cake, vanilla ice cream, hot fudge, whip cream, and a cherry.