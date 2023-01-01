Fudge in Norfolk

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Norfolk restaurants that serve fudge

The Stockpot image

 

The Stockpot - Norfolk

215 E Plume St, Norfolk

No reviews yet
Takeout
Espresso Fudge Brownies$3.75
More about The Stockpot - Norfolk
Consumer pic

BBQ • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Doumar's Cones & Barbecue

1919 Monticello Ave, Norfolk

Avg 3.8 (1364 reviews)
Takeout
Banana Fudge Cake$6.00
The Banana Fudge Cake is made with yellow cake, vanilla ice cream, sliced bananas, hot fudge, whip cream, and a cherry.
Hot Fudge Cake$5.00
Hot fudge cakes are made with yellow cake, vanilla ice cream, hot fudge, whip cream, and a cherry.
More about Doumar's Cones & Barbecue

