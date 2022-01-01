Greek salad in Norfolk
Norfolk restaurants that serve greek salad
The Stockpot
215 E Plume St, Norfolk
|Zucchini Noodle Greek Salad (GF, V)
|$10.50
Spiraled zucchini noodles, red onion, tomato, cucumber, feta cheese, chickpeas, olives, pepperocini, citrus vinaigrette
The Lizard Café
109 E Main St, Norfolk
|Greek Salad
|$10.00
Black olives, Tomatoes, Cucumbers and Red onions with Feta and a Pepperoncini, house-made Greek dressing
No Frill Bar and Grill
806 Spotswood Ave, Norfolk
|Classic Greek Salad
|$13.99
Crisp torn hearts of romaine, kalamata olives, feta cheese, artichokes, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, red & pepperoncini peppers, croutons, red wine vinaigrette