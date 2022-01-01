Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Norfolk

Norfolk restaurants
Norfolk restaurants that serve greek salad

The Stockpot image

 

The Stockpot

215 E Plume St, Norfolk

No reviews yet
Takeout
Zucchini Noodle Greek Salad (GF, V)$10.50
Spiraled zucchini noodles, red onion, tomato, cucumber, feta cheese, chickpeas, olives, pepperocini, citrus vinaigrette
More about The Stockpot
The Lizard Café image

 

The Lizard Café

109 E Main St, Norfolk

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Salad$10.00
Black olives, Tomatoes, Cucumbers and Red onions with Feta and a Pepperoncini, house-made Greek dressing
More about The Lizard Café
No Frill Bar and Grill image

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

No Frill Bar and Grill

806 Spotswood Ave, Norfolk

Avg 4.5 (1631 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Classic Greek Salad$13.99
Crisp torn hearts of romaine, kalamata olives, feta cheese, artichokes, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, red & pepperoncini peppers, croutons, red wine vinaigrette
More about No Frill Bar and Grill

