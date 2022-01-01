Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hot chocolate in Norfolk

Go
Norfolk restaurants
Toast

Norfolk restaurants that serve hot chocolate

COVA Brewing Company image

 

COVA Brewing Company

9529 Shore Drive, Norfolk

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hot Chocolate$3.75
More about COVA Brewing Company
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Cure Coffee - NFK

503 Botetourt St, Norfolk

Avg 4.7 (82 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids 10 oz Hot Chocolate$3.50
mini version of our house hot chocolate, served at a slightly cooler temperature for kids
Hot Chocolate$4.50
house vegan dark chocolate sauce, vanilla, choice of steamed milk
More about Cure Coffee - NFK

Browse other tasty dishes in Norfolk

Kimchi

Shrimp Tacos

Key Lime Pies

Tacos

Hummus

Cake

Calamari

Pasta Salad

Map

More near Norfolk to explore

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Newport News

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Chesapeake

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

Hampton

Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)

Portsmouth

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Suffolk

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Poquoson

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Smithfield

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Moyock

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Elizabeth City

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (236 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1563 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (536 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston