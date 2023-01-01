Huevos rancheros in Norfolk
Norfolk restaurants that serve huevos rancheros
More about The Stockpot - Norfolk
The Stockpot - Norfolk
215 E Plume St, Norfolk
|Huevos Rancheros Fried Rice (GF, V)
|$12.75
Basmati brown rice, ranchero sauce, black beans, radish, cotija cheese, sunny side up egg
More about Pelon's Baja Grill - Norfolk
Pelon's Baja Grill - Norfolk
738 W. 22nd Street, Norfolk
|Vegan Huevos Rancheros
|$10.63
Two soft grilled corn tortillas topped with refried beans, turmeric spiced tofu scramble, covered with a flavorful ranchero sauce and topped with vegan cheese. Served with crispy seasoned potatoes.