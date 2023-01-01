Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Huevos rancheros in Norfolk

Norfolk restaurants
Norfolk restaurants that serve huevos rancheros

The Stockpot - Norfolk

215 E Plume St, Norfolk

Takeout
Huevos Rancheros Fried Rice (GF, V)$12.75
Basmati brown rice, ranchero sauce, black beans, radish, cotija cheese, sunny side up egg
More about The Stockpot - Norfolk
Pelon's Baja Grill - Norfolk

738 W. 22nd Street, Norfolk

TakeoutDelivery
Vegan Huevos Rancheros$10.63
Two soft grilled corn tortillas topped with refried beans, turmeric spiced tofu scramble, covered with a flavorful ranchero sauce and topped with vegan cheese. Served with crispy seasoned potatoes.
More about Pelon's Baja Grill - Norfolk

