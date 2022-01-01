Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Key lime pies in
Norfolk
/
Norfolk
/
Key Lime Pies
Norfolk restaurants that serve key lime pies
Off the Hook Seafood & Chophouse
2000 Colley Avenue, Norfolk
No reviews yet
Key Lime Pie
$7.00
More about Off the Hook Seafood & Chophouse
SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
No Frill Bar and Grill
806 Spotswood Ave, Norfolk
Avg 4.5
(1631 reviews)
Key Lime Pie
$8.00
Refreshingly great
More about No Frill Bar and Grill
Browse other tasty dishes in Norfolk
Clams
Salmon
Green Beans
Turkey Clubs
Chicken Tenders
Shrimp Basket
Bread Pudding
Crab Cake Sandwiches
More near Norfolk to explore
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(147 restaurants)
Newport News
Avg 4.5
(35 restaurants)
Chesapeake
Avg 4.3
(27 restaurants)
Hampton
Avg 4.6
(25 restaurants)
Portsmouth
Avg 4.2
(18 restaurants)
Suffolk
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Poquoson
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Smithfield
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Moyock
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(147 restaurants)
Elizabeth City
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(236 restaurants)
California
Avg 3.8
(3 restaurants)
Rocky Mount
Avg 3.7
(6 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.6
(20 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(327 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1563 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(74 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(261 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(330 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(536 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston