Kimchi in
Norfolk
/
Norfolk
/
Kimchi
Norfolk restaurants that serve kimchi
The Stockpot
215 E Plume St, Norfolk
No reviews yet
Side of Kimchi
$0.50
More about The Stockpot
RAMEN
Alkaline
742 W. 21st Street, Norfolk
Avg 4
(457 reviews)
kimchi ramen
$15.00
kimchi broth/ fresh kimchi/ shredded pork/ sous vide egg/ pickled ginger/ scallions/ narutomaki
More about Alkaline
