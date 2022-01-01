Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mac and cheese in Norfolk

Norfolk restaurants
Norfolk restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Off the Hook Seafood & Chophouse image

 

Off the Hook Seafood & Chophouse

2000 Colley Avenue, Norfolk

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Mac n Cheese$7.00
OTH Smoked Crab Mac n' Cheese$20.00
Folded with Fresh Crab Meat and Topped with Crispy Bacon Crumbles
More about Off the Hook Seafood & Chophouse
Some Da Eat image

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Some Da Eat

6586 Tidewater Dr, Norfolk

Avg 4.2 (1022 reviews)
Takeout
Mac N Cheese
More about Some Da Eat
Plate Me Please Seafood & Bistro image

 

Plate Me Please Seafood & Bistro

7105 Sewells Point Road, Norfolk

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mac & Cheese$3.99
Our signature homemade mac loaded with cheese and baked to perfection.
More about Plate Me Please Seafood & Bistro
Item pic

 

NORFOLK - Redwood Smoke Shack

2001 Manteo Street, Norfolk

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
.White Cheddar Mac & Cheese
Fresh made creamy mac and cheese with white cheddar!
Loaded Mac & Cheese$10.90
White Cheddar Mac & Cheese topped with your choice of Pulled Pork, Housemade Sausage, Pulled Chicken or Brisket (+$)
More about NORFOLK - Redwood Smoke Shack
Small's @ Mallory Country Club image

 

Small's @ Mallory Country Club

907 Weyanoke Street, Norfolk

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mac & Cheese Bites$4.00
5 battered fried Mac & cheese with alabama sauce
More about Small's @ Mallory Country Club
Small's Smokehouse & Oyster Bar image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Small's Smokehouse & Oyster Bar

2700 HAMPTON BLVD, NORFOLK

Avg 4 (343 reviews)
Takeout
Mac and Cheese$7.00
More about Small's Smokehouse & Oyster Bar
The Green Onion image

 

The Green Onion

1603 Colley Avenue, Norfolk

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mac&Cheese$9.00
More about The Green Onion
Item pic

PIZZA

MJ's Tavern

4019 Granby St, Norfolk

Avg 4.4 (990 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Mac And Cheese$6.50
More about MJ's Tavern

