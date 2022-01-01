Mac and cheese in Norfolk
Norfolk restaurants that serve mac and cheese
Off the Hook Seafood & Chophouse
2000 Colley Avenue, Norfolk
|Kids Mac n Cheese
|$7.00
|OTH Smoked Crab Mac n' Cheese
|$20.00
Folded with Fresh Crab Meat and Topped with Crispy Bacon Crumbles
SEAFOOD • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Some Da Eat
6586 Tidewater Dr, Norfolk
|Mac N Cheese
Plate Me Please Seafood & Bistro
7105 Sewells Point Road, Norfolk
|Mac & Cheese
|$3.99
Our signature homemade mac loaded with cheese and baked to perfection.
NORFOLK - Redwood Smoke Shack
2001 Manteo Street, Norfolk
|.White Cheddar Mac & Cheese
Fresh made creamy mac and cheese with white cheddar!
|Loaded Mac & Cheese
|$10.90
White Cheddar Mac & Cheese topped with your choice of Pulled Pork, Housemade Sausage, Pulled Chicken or Brisket (+$)
Small's @ Mallory Country Club
907 Weyanoke Street, Norfolk
|Mac & Cheese Bites
|$4.00
5 battered fried Mac & cheese with alabama sauce
SEAFOOD • SALADS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Small's Smokehouse & Oyster Bar
2700 HAMPTON BLVD, NORFOLK
|Mac and Cheese
|$7.00