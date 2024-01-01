Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Meatloaf in Norfolk

Norfolk restaurants
Norfolk restaurants that serve meatloaf

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

No Frill Bar and Grill - Norfolk

806 Spotswood Ave, Norfolk

Avg 4.5 (1631 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Twelve Dollar Meatloaf$12.00
our famous meatloaf with beer battered onion rings, boilermaker sauce, mashed potatoes, green beans and cornbread- only 12 bucks!
Famous Meatloaf$16.99
House Made Meatloaf with Mashed Potatoes, String Beans and Cornbread. Topped with Boilermaker Sauce
Twelve Dollar Meatloaf$12.00
Meatloaf, Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans and Cornbread. Topped with Onion Rings and Boilermaker Sauce
More about No Frill Bar and Grill - Norfolk
PIZZA

MJ's Tavern

4019 Granby St, Norfolk

Avg 4.4 (990 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Meatloaf$5.99
House mode goodness covered in gravy and served with mashed potatoes
More about MJ's Tavern

