Meatloaf in Norfolk

No Frill Bar and Grill - Norfolk
806 Spotswood Ave, Norfolk
|Twelve Dollar Meatloaf
|$12.00
our famous meatloaf with beer battered onion rings, boilermaker sauce, mashed potatoes, green beans and cornbread- only 12 bucks!
|Famous Meatloaf
|$16.99
House Made Meatloaf with Mashed Potatoes, String Beans and Cornbread. Topped with Boilermaker Sauce
