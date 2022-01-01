Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Norfolk

Norfolk restaurants
Norfolk restaurants that serve nachos

Captain Groovy's image

 

Captain Groovy's

8101 Shore Drive, Norfolk

No reviews yet
Takeout
Groovy Daddy Nacho$9.00
House fried corn chips, smoked chicken, jack cheddar cheese, lettuce, salsa, jalapenos, guacamole & sour cream
More about Captain Groovy's
Alkaline image

RAMEN

Alkaline

742 W. 21st Street, Norfolk

Avg 4 (457 reviews)
Takeout
dinuguan nachos$12.00
filipino pork blood stew / corn chips / nacho cheese sauce / pickled chilies /cilantro / red onions
More about Alkaline
Nachos image

 

Pelons Baja Grill

738 W. 22nd Street, Norfolk

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Nachos$6.85
Corn tortilla chips with melted cheddar jack cheese
Vegan Nacho$12.36
Corn tortilla chips, refried beans, medium picante sauce, vegan cheese, topped with vegan sour cream and guacamole
Nachos$10.75
Corn tortilla chips, refried beans, medium picante sauce, cheddar jack cheese, topped with guacamole and sour cream
*Nacho in photo is "chica style"
More about Pelons Baja Grill
Elation Brewing image

 

Elation Brewing

5104 Colley Ave, Norfolk

Avg 4.5 (39 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
. Nachos$10.00
Tortilla chips covered with our house 3-Bean Chili, melted cheddar, fresh salsa, jalapenos, and sour cream. Add chicken for just $3.
More about Elation Brewing
No Frill Bar and Grill image

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

No Frill Bar and Grill

806 Spotswood Ave, Norfolk

Avg 4.5 (1631 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Nachos Grande$12.99
Our famous chili, corn chips, cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, jalapenos, black olives, Pico Dr gallo, sour cream, and salsa
Vegetarian Nachos$12.99
Black beans, corn chips, cheddar jack, Pico de Gallo, lettuce, black olives, jalapenos, sour cream & salsa
Chicken Nachos$13.99
Seasoned chicken, black beans, corn chips, cheddar jack, Pico de Gallo, lettuce, black olives, jalapenos, sour cream & salsa
More about No Frill Bar and Grill

