Nachos in Norfolk
Norfolk restaurants that serve nachos
More about Captain Groovy's
Captain Groovy's
8101 Shore Drive, Norfolk
|Groovy Daddy Nacho
|$9.00
House fried corn chips, smoked chicken, jack cheddar cheese, lettuce, salsa, jalapenos, guacamole & sour cream
More about Alkaline
RAMEN
Alkaline
742 W. 21st Street, Norfolk
|dinuguan nachos
|$12.00
filipino pork blood stew / corn chips / nacho cheese sauce / pickled chilies /cilantro / red onions
More about Pelons Baja Grill
Pelons Baja Grill
738 W. 22nd Street, Norfolk
|Kids Nachos
|$6.85
Corn tortilla chips with melted cheddar jack cheese
|Vegan Nacho
|$12.36
Corn tortilla chips, refried beans, medium picante sauce, vegan cheese, topped with vegan sour cream and guacamole
|Nachos
|$10.75
Corn tortilla chips, refried beans, medium picante sauce, cheddar jack cheese, topped with guacamole and sour cream
*Nacho in photo is "chica style"
More about Elation Brewing
Elation Brewing
5104 Colley Ave, Norfolk
|. Nachos
|$10.00
Tortilla chips covered with our house 3-Bean Chili, melted cheddar, fresh salsa, jalapenos, and sour cream. Add chicken for just $3.
More about No Frill Bar and Grill
SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
No Frill Bar and Grill
806 Spotswood Ave, Norfolk
|Nachos Grande
|$12.99
Our famous chili, corn chips, cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, jalapenos, black olives, Pico Dr gallo, sour cream, and salsa
|Vegetarian Nachos
|$12.99
Black beans, corn chips, cheddar jack, Pico de Gallo, lettuce, black olives, jalapenos, sour cream & salsa
|Chicken Nachos
|$13.99
Seasoned chicken, black beans, corn chips, cheddar jack, Pico de Gallo, lettuce, black olives, jalapenos, sour cream & salsa