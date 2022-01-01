Pudding in Norfolk
Norfolk restaurants that serve pudding
More about Pollard's Chicken
SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Pollard's Chicken
3033 Ballentine Blvd, Norfolk
|Large Bread Pudding
|$3.99
More about Captain Groovy's
Captain Groovy's
8101 Shore Drive, Norfolk
|Bread Pudding
|$8.00
New Orleans style bread pudding topped with a bourbon sauce.
More about Plate Me Please Seafood & Bistro
Plate Me Please Seafood & Bistro
7105 Sewells Point Road, Norfolk
|Banana Pudding
|$4.99
More about Pollard's Chicken
Pollard's Chicken
8370 Tidewater Drive, Norfolk
|Large Bread Pudding
|$3.99
|Pan Of Bread Pudding
|$22.00
More about No Frill Bar and Grill
SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
No Frill Bar and Grill
806 Spotswood Ave, Norfolk
|Bread Pudding
|$9.00