Pudding in Norfolk

Norfolk restaurants
Norfolk restaurants that serve pudding

Pollard's Chicken image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Pollard's Chicken

3033 Ballentine Blvd, Norfolk

Avg 4.3 (2554 reviews)
Takeout
Large Bread Pudding$3.99
More about Pollard's Chicken
Main pic

 

Punjabi Rasoi

4200 Monarch Way, NORFOLK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Rice Pudding$4.99
More about Punjabi Rasoi
Captain Groovy's image

 

Captain Groovy's

8101 Shore Drive, Norfolk

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bread Pudding$8.00
New Orleans style bread pudding topped with a bourbon sauce.
More about Captain Groovy's
Plate Me Please Seafood & Bistro image

 

Plate Me Please Seafood & Bistro

7105 Sewells Point Road, Norfolk

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Banana Pudding$4.99
More about Plate Me Please Seafood & Bistro
Pollard's Chicken image

 

Pollard's Chicken

8370 Tidewater Drive, Norfolk

No reviews yet
Takeout
Large Bread Pudding$3.99
Pan Of Bread Pudding$22.00
More about Pollard's Chicken
No Frill Bar and Grill image

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

No Frill Bar and Grill

806 Spotswood Ave, Norfolk

Avg 4.5 (1631 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Bread Pudding$9.00
More about No Frill Bar and Grill
Banana Pudding image

 

The Bold Mariner Brewing Company

1901 East Ocean View Ave, Norfolk

Avg 5 (223 reviews)
Banana Pudding$4.00
More about The Bold Mariner Brewing Company

