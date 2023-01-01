Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pulled pork sandwiches in Norfolk

Norfolk restaurants
Norfolk restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches

Blue Ribbon Brews and BBQ image

 

Blue Ribbon Brews and BBQ

8305 Hampton Blvd., Norfolk

1/3 lb Pulled Pork Sandwich$9.99
1/3 lb Pulled Pork Sandwich (lunch special)$8.99
1/2 lb Pulled Pork Sandwich$13.99
Consumer pic

 

Commune NFK

759 Granby St, Norfolk

Pulled Pork Sandwich$16.50
