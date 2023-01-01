Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pulled pork sandwiches in
Norfolk
/
Norfolk
/
Pulled Pork Sandwiches
Norfolk restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches
Blue Ribbon Brews and BBQ
8305 Hampton Blvd., Norfolk
No reviews yet
1/3 lb Pulled Pork Sandwich
$9.99
1/3 lb Pulled Pork Sandwich (lunch special)
$8.99
1/2 lb Pulled Pork Sandwich
$13.99
More about Blue Ribbon Brews and BBQ
Commune NFK
759 Granby St, Norfolk
No reviews yet
Pulled Pork Sandwich
$16.50
More about Commune NFK
