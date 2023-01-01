Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quiche in Norfolk

Norfolk restaurants
Norfolk restaurants that serve quiche

Neptune's Fury Coffee Co.

999 Waterside Drive, Norfolk

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Veggie Quiche$5.50
Sautéed mushroom, onion, and red bell pepper quiche - made in-house!
Bacon Gruyere Quiche$5.50
Bacon and Gruyere Quiche - made in house!
More about Neptune's Fury Coffee Co.
The Bakehouse At Chelsea image

PIZZA • PASTRY

The Bakehouse at Chelsea

1233 W Olney Rd, Norfolk

Avg 4.6 (877 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
9" Veggie Quiche$19.00
Hand-made pie crust filled with rich, savory egg custard, smoked gouda, cremini mushrooms, and fresh arugula.
9" quiche.
9" Meat Quiche$22.00
Hand-made pie crust filled with rich, savory egg custard, bacon, smoked Gouda, and caramelized onion.
9" quiche.
More about The Bakehouse at Chelsea

