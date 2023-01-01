Quiche in Norfolk
Norfolk restaurants that serve quiche
More about Neptune's Fury Coffee Co.
Neptune's Fury Coffee Co.
999 Waterside Drive, Norfolk
|Veggie Quiche
|$5.50
Sautéed mushroom, onion, and red bell pepper quiche - made in-house!
|Bacon Gruyere Quiche
|$5.50
Bacon and Gruyere Quiche - made in house!
More about The Bakehouse at Chelsea
PIZZA • PASTRY
The Bakehouse at Chelsea
1233 W Olney Rd, Norfolk
|9" Veggie Quiche
|$19.00
Hand-made pie crust filled with rich, savory egg custard, smoked gouda, cremini mushrooms, and fresh arugula.
9" quiche.
|9" Meat Quiche
|$22.00
Hand-made pie crust filled with rich, savory egg custard, bacon, smoked Gouda, and caramelized onion.
9" quiche.