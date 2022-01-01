Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice pudding in Norfolk

Go
Norfolk restaurants
Toast

Norfolk restaurants that serve rice pudding

Main pic

 

Punjabi Rasoi

4200 Monarch Way, NORFOLK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Rice Pudding$4.99
More about Punjabi Rasoi
No Frill Bar and Grill image

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

No Frill Bar and Grill

806 Spotswood Ave, Norfolk

Avg 4.5 (1631 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Rice Pudding$7.00
More about No Frill Bar and Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Norfolk

Mac And Cheese

Coleslaw

French Onion Soup

Key Lime Pies

Cake

Reuben

Pies

French Fries

Map

More near Norfolk to explore

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Newport News

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Chesapeake

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

Hampton

Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)

Portsmouth

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Suffolk

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Poquoson

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Smithfield

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Moyock

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Elizabeth City

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (330 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1590 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (265 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (547 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston