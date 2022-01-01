Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Rice pudding in
Norfolk
/
Norfolk
/
Rice Pudding
Norfolk restaurants that serve rice pudding
Punjabi Rasoi
4200 Monarch Way, NORFOLK
No reviews yet
Rice Pudding
$4.99
More about Punjabi Rasoi
SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
No Frill Bar and Grill
806 Spotswood Ave, Norfolk
Avg 4.5
(1631 reviews)
Rice Pudding
$7.00
More about No Frill Bar and Grill
