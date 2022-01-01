Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Norfolk

Go
Norfolk restaurants
Toast

Norfolk restaurants that serve salmon

Off the Hook Seafood & Chophouse image

 

Off the Hook Seafood & Chophouse

2000 Colley Avenue, Norfolk

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Stuffed Salmon Entrée$26.00
Salmon Filet Stuffed with Our Hand Picked Crab Meat, Topped with Hollandaise Sauce, Served with Garlic Mashed Potatoes and Seasonal Vegetables.
More about Off the Hook Seafood & Chophouse
Main pic

 

Punjabi Rasoi

4200 Monarch Way, NORFOLK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
salmon tikka$15.00
salmon filets, aromatic spice blend, yogurt marinade
More about Punjabi Rasoi
Captain Groovy's image

 

Captain Groovy's

8101 Shore Drive, Norfolk

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Capri$19.00
soy ginger marinade, grilled, s/w rice, ponzu veggies t/w coconut dill sauce
More about Captain Groovy's
The Stockpot image

 

The Stockpot

215 E Plume St, Norfolk

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side of Salmon$8.00
More about The Stockpot
Plate Me Please Seafood & Bistro image

 

Plate Me Please Seafood & Bistro

7105 Sewells Point Road, Norfolk

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Bites w/ Fries$14.99
More about Plate Me Please Seafood & Bistro
No Frill Bar and Grill image

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

No Frill Bar and Grill

806 Spotswood Ave, Norfolk

Avg 4.5 (1631 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Platter$21.99
Blackened Atlantic Salmon, corn and black bean salsa, jasmine rice, sauteed spinach, remoulade sauce and cornbread
Smoked Salmon BLT$15.59
Honey smoked Pacific Salmon, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, and house made boursin cheese on your choice of bread
Salmon Shrimp & Grits$22.99
Lightly blackened grilled salmon, sauteed shrimp, andouille sausage, caramelized onions, tomatoes, and spinach simmered in Norfolk Canyon Ale sauce over cheese grits. Served with a boursin crostini
More about No Frill Bar and Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Norfolk

Chicken Tenders

Mac And Cheese

Green Beans

Brisket

French Onion Soup

Tacos

Crab Cakes

Reuben

Map

More near Norfolk to explore

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Newport News

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Chesapeake

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

Hampton

Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)

Portsmouth

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Suffolk

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Poquoson

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Smithfield

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Moyock

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Elizabeth City

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (236 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1563 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (536 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston