Salmon in Norfolk
Norfolk restaurants that serve salmon
Off the Hook Seafood & Chophouse
2000 Colley Avenue, Norfolk
|Crab Stuffed Salmon Entrée
|$26.00
Salmon Filet Stuffed with Our Hand Picked Crab Meat, Topped with Hollandaise Sauce, Served with Garlic Mashed Potatoes and Seasonal Vegetables.
Punjabi Rasoi
4200 Monarch Way, NORFOLK
|salmon tikka
|$15.00
salmon filets, aromatic spice blend, yogurt marinade
Captain Groovy's
8101 Shore Drive, Norfolk
|Salmon Capri
|$19.00
soy ginger marinade, grilled, s/w rice, ponzu veggies t/w coconut dill sauce
Plate Me Please Seafood & Bistro
7105 Sewells Point Road, Norfolk
|Salmon Bites w/ Fries
|$14.99
No Frill Bar and Grill
806 Spotswood Ave, Norfolk
|Salmon Platter
|$21.99
Blackened Atlantic Salmon, corn and black bean salsa, jasmine rice, sauteed spinach, remoulade sauce and cornbread
|Smoked Salmon BLT
|$15.59
Honey smoked Pacific Salmon, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, and house made boursin cheese on your choice of bread
|Salmon Shrimp & Grits
|$22.99
Lightly blackened grilled salmon, sauteed shrimp, andouille sausage, caramelized onions, tomatoes, and spinach simmered in Norfolk Canyon Ale sauce over cheese grits. Served with a boursin crostini