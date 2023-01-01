Shrimp fajitas in Norfolk
Lola's Beach Cantina
4035 East Oceanview Ave., Norfolk
|Shrimp & Scallop Fajitas
|$25.00
Choice of protein tossed with bell pepper mix, yellow onions, tomato chunks and a splash of tequila chimichuri. Served with choice of 3 yellow corn tortillas or flour tortillas + Spanish rice.
|Shrimp Fajita Taco Salad
|$19.00
Marinated chicken, steak, or shrimp, grilled with fresh onion, bell peppers, and tomatoes, placed on a bed of fresh green lettuce, served with cheese, guacamole and sour cream.