Shrimp fajitas in Norfolk

Norfolk restaurants
Norfolk restaurants that serve shrimp fajitas

Lola's Beach Cantina

4035 East Oceanview Ave., Norfolk

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp & Scallop Fajitas$25.00
Choice of protein tossed with bell pepper mix, yellow onions, tomato chunks and a splash of tequila chimichuri. Served with choice of 3 yellow corn tortillas or flour tortillas + Spanish rice.
Shrimp Fajita Taco Salad$19.00
Marinated chicken, steak, or shrimp, grilled with fresh onion, bell peppers, and tomatoes, placed on a bed of fresh green lettuce, served with cheese, guacamole and sour cream.
More about Lola's Beach Cantina
TACOS

Plaza Del Sol - 2200 colonial ave

2200 Colonial Ave E 22 Nd St, Norfolk

Avg 3.9 (212 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Fajita Nachos$15.00
More about Plaza Del Sol - 2200 colonial ave

