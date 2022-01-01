Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in Norfolk

Norfolk restaurants
Norfolk restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Off the Hook Seafood & Chophouse image

 

Off the Hook Seafood & Chophouse

2000 Colley Avenue, Norfolk

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Tacos$15.00
2 Flour Tortillas with House Made Slaw, Pico de Gallo
More about Off the Hook Seafood & Chophouse
3-Shrimp Tacos image

 

Pelons Baja Grill

738 W. 22nd Street, Norfolk

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
3-Vegan Shrimp Taco$14.37
Cajun fried tofu, shredded green cabbage, spicy vegan cream sauce, pineapple salsa & cilantro
2-Shrimp Tacos$8.95
Fried shrimp, shredded green cabbage, spicy baja cream sauce and pineapple fruit salsa
2-Vegan Shrimp Taco$10.29
Cajun fried tofu, shredded green cabbage, spicy vegan cream sauce, pineapple salsa & cilantro
More about Pelons Baja Grill

