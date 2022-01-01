Shrimp tacos in Norfolk
Norfolk restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
Off the Hook Seafood & Chophouse
2000 Colley Avenue, Norfolk
|Shrimp Tacos
|$15.00
2 Flour Tortillas with House Made Slaw, Pico de Gallo
Pelons Baja Grill
738 W. 22nd Street, Norfolk
|3-Vegan Shrimp Taco
|$14.37
Cajun fried tofu, shredded green cabbage, spicy vegan cream sauce, pineapple salsa & cilantro
|2-Shrimp Tacos
|$8.95
Fried shrimp, shredded green cabbage, spicy baja cream sauce and pineapple fruit salsa
|2-Vegan Shrimp Taco
|$10.29
Cajun fried tofu, shredded green cabbage, spicy vegan cream sauce, pineapple salsa & cilantro