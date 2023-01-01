Sundaes in Norfolk

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Doumars Cones & Barbecue image

BBQ • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Doumars Cones & Barbecue

1919 Monticello Ave, Norfolk

Avg 3.8 (1364 reviews)
Takeout
Hawaiian Sunset Sundae$5.00
The Hawaiian Sunset Sundae is made with vanillia ice cream, pinaeapple, nuts, whip cream, and a cherry.
Chocolate Sundae$4.00
Our chocolate sundae is made with vanilla ice cream, chocolate syrup, whip cream, and a cherry.
Ringo Sundae$5.00
The Ringo Sundae is made with vanilla ice cream, crushed cone chips, hot fudge, whip cream and a cherry.
More about Doumars Cones & Barbecue
No Frill Bar and Grill image

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

No Frill Bar and Grill - Norfolk

806 Spotswood Ave, Norfolk

Avg 4.5 (1631 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Brownie Sundae$7.50
fudgy, chewy chocolate chunk brownie, vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce, caramel, whipped cream and a cherry
More about No Frill Bar and Grill - Norfolk

