Sundaes in Norfolk
Norfolk restaurants that serve sundaes
More about Doumars Cones & Barbecue
BBQ • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Doumars Cones & Barbecue
1919 Monticello Ave, Norfolk
|Hawaiian Sunset Sundae
|$5.00
The Hawaiian Sunset Sundae is made with vanillia ice cream, pinaeapple, nuts, whip cream, and a cherry.
|Chocolate Sundae
|$4.00
Our chocolate sundae is made with vanilla ice cream, chocolate syrup, whip cream, and a cherry.
|Ringo Sundae
|$5.00
The Ringo Sundae is made with vanilla ice cream, crushed cone chips, hot fudge, whip cream and a cherry.