Taco salad in Norfolk

Norfolk restaurants
Norfolk restaurants that serve taco salad

Item pic

 

Pelon's Baja Grill - Norfolk

738 W. 22nd Street, Norfolk

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Taco Salad$11.50
Fried tostada shell filled with shredded lettuce, choice of grilled carne asada or grilled chicken, refried beans and cheddar jack cheese, topped with salsa fresca, sour cream and guacamole
Vegan Taco Salad$14.08
Fried tostada shell filled with shredded lettuce, refried beans choice of vegan chicken, vegan steak, vegan chorizo , grilled veggies or tofu, vegan cheese, topped with vegan sour cream, guacamole and salsa fresca
More about Pelon's Baja Grill - Norfolk
Banner pic

TACOS

Plaza Del Sol - 2200 colonial ave

2200 Colonial Ave E 22 Nd St, Norfolk

Avg 3.9 (212 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fajita Taco Salad$10.00
More about Plaza Del Sol - 2200 colonial ave

