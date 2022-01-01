Tacos in Norfolk

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Off the Hook Seafood & Chophouse image

 

Off the Hook Seafood & Chophouse

2000 Colley Avenue, Norfolk

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ahi Tuna Tacos$15.00
(2) Flour Tortillas with House Made Slaw, Pico De Gallo and Tequila Lime Creme Fraiche. Served with Coleslaw, Garlic Fries, and (2) Hush Puppies.
Mahi Tacos$15.00
(2) Flour Tortillas with House Made Slaw, Pico De Gallo and Tequila Lime Creme Fraiche. Served with Coleslaw, Garlic Fries, and (2) Hush Puppies.
Shrimp Tacos$15.00
2 Flour Tortillas with House Made Slaw, Pico de Gallo
More about Off the Hook Seafood & Chophouse
Item pic

 

Pelons Baja Grill

738 W. 22nd Street, Norfolk

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
3-Carne Asada Tacos$12.50
Grilled steak, cilantro, onion and guacamole. Choice of medium red sauce or mild green sauce
3-Vegan Soyrizo Tacos$13.54
Vegan soyrizo, cilantro, onion and guacamole. Choice of medium red sauce or mild green sauce
2-Vegan Potato Tacos$7.00
Seasoned fried potatoes, served on soft flour tortilla, topped with picante sauce, vegan baja sauce, chunky guacamole, and tomato
More about Pelons Baja Grill
Plate Me Please Seafood & Bistro image

 

Plate Me Please Seafood & Bistro

7105 Sewells Point Road, Norfolk

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
(3) Fish Tacos w/ Fries$10.99
More about Plate Me Please Seafood & Bistro
Cure Coffee - NFK image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Cure Coffee - NFK

503 Botetourt St, Norfolk

Avg 4.7 (82 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pulled Pork Tacos$12.00
Vegan BBQ Jackfruit Tacos$10.00
More about Cure Coffee - NFK

