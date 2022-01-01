Tacos in Norfolk
Norfolk restaurants that serve tacos
Off the Hook Seafood & Chophouse
2000 Colley Avenue, Norfolk
|Ahi Tuna Tacos
|$15.00
(2) Flour Tortillas with House Made Slaw, Pico De Gallo and Tequila Lime Creme Fraiche. Served with Coleslaw, Garlic Fries, and (2) Hush Puppies.
|Mahi Tacos
|$15.00
(2) Flour Tortillas with House Made Slaw, Pico De Gallo and Tequila Lime Creme Fraiche. Served with Coleslaw, Garlic Fries, and (2) Hush Puppies.
|Shrimp Tacos
|$15.00
2 Flour Tortillas with House Made Slaw, Pico de Gallo
Pelons Baja Grill
738 W. 22nd Street, Norfolk
|3-Carne Asada Tacos
|$12.50
Grilled steak, cilantro, onion and guacamole. Choice of medium red sauce or mild green sauce
|3-Vegan Soyrizo Tacos
|$13.54
Vegan soyrizo, cilantro, onion and guacamole. Choice of medium red sauce or mild green sauce
|2-Vegan Potato Tacos
|$7.00
Seasoned fried potatoes, served on soft flour tortilla, topped with picante sauce, vegan baja sauce, chunky guacamole, and tomato
Plate Me Please Seafood & Bistro
7105 Sewells Point Road, Norfolk
|(3) Fish Tacos w/ Fries
|$10.99