Tortilla soup in Norfolk

Pelon's Baja Grill - Norfolk
738 W. 22nd Street, Norfolk
|Vegan Tortilla Soup
|$8.38
A warm mild Mexican flavored tomato base soup with chunky guacamole, topped with tortilla strips and vegan sour cream
|Tortilla Soup & Quesadilla
|$9.95
Tomato based tortilla soup with an option of chicken or vegetarian with chunky guacamole, topped with crunchy corn tortilla strips and sour cream, served with a cheese quesadilla.
|Tortilla Soup
|$7.25
A warm mild Mexican flavored tomato based soup with chunky guacamole topped with tortilla strips and sour cream