Tuna salad in Norfolk

Norfolk restaurants
Toast

Norfolk restaurants that serve tuna salad

The Lizard Café image

 

The Lizard Café

109 E Main St, Norfolk

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Scoop of Tuna Salad$5.00
Scoop will be on a bed of spring mix with sliced tomatoes
More about The Lizard Café
Doumars Cones & Barbecue image

BBQ • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Doumars Cones & Barbecue

1919 Monticello Ave, Norfolk

Avg 3.8 (1364 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Fish Salad$4.70
Our tuna salad is made with mayonnaise and sweet relish and served on toast.
More about Doumars Cones & Barbecue
No Frill Bar and Grill image

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

No Frill Bar and Grill

806 Spotswood Ave, Norfolk

Avg 4.5 (1631 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tuna Salad Sandwich$11.99
Homemade tuna salad, lettuce, tomato, mayo & onion on your choice of toasted bread
Teriyaki & Sesame Grilled Tuna Salad$16.99
Marinated and grilled yellowfin tuna, mixed greens, fresh veggies, corn and black bean salsa, pita wedges, choice of dressing
More about No Frill Bar and Grill

