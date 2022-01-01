Tuna salad in Norfolk
Norfolk restaurants that serve tuna salad
The Lizard Café
109 E Main St, Norfolk
|Scoop of Tuna Salad
|$5.00
Scoop will be on a bed of spring mix with sliced tomatoes
BBQ • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Doumars Cones & Barbecue
1919 Monticello Ave, Norfolk
|Tuna Fish Salad
|$4.70
Our tuna salad is made with mayonnaise and sweet relish and served on toast.
SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
No Frill Bar and Grill
806 Spotswood Ave, Norfolk
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$11.99
Homemade tuna salad, lettuce, tomato, mayo & onion on your choice of toasted bread
|Teriyaki & Sesame Grilled Tuna Salad
|$16.99
Marinated and grilled yellowfin tuna, mixed greens, fresh veggies, corn and black bean salsa, pita wedges, choice of dressing