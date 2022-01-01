Go
Inner Rail Food Hall

Co-owners/co-chefs Diwesh and Bishal met while working in restaurants over 15 years ago, and stayed close friends while they charted their own culinary career paths: Diwesh graduated from culinary school and spent many years in the hospitality industry, and Bishal served as head chef of Kikka Sushi at Whole Foods Omaha for eight years. Inner Rail marks their first location of Nori Sushi, featuring a menu filled with delicious sushi rolls, rice bowls, salads, & sides..

1911 South 67th Street • $$

Avg 4 (104 reviews)

Popular Items

Egg Rolls$3.00
Chicken, Cabbage, Egg
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl$10.99
Chicken teriyaki served on a bed of steamed white or brown rice with grilled bell peppers, broccoli and zucchini
Tuna Avocado Roll$8.99
Tuna, avocado, spicy mayo.
Tiger Roll$11.99
Shrimp tempura, crab, cucumber, avocado, eel sauce
Orange Chicken Entree$9.99
Orange chicken served with steamed rice and an egg roll.
Salmon Teriyaki Bowl$12.99
Crab California Roll$9.99
Crab, cucumber, avocado
Lava Roll$11.99
Salmon, Tuna, Avocado, Cucumber, Crab, Spicy Mayo, Tobiko
Crunchy Tokyo Roll$10.99
Crab meat, cucumber, avocado, crispy panko, sweet chili sauce.
Salmon Avocado Roll$8.99
Salmon, avocado, spicy mayo.
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1911 South 67th Street

Omaha NE

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
