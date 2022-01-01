Inner Rail Food Hall

Co-owners/co-chefs Diwesh and Bishal met while working in restaurants over 15 years ago, and stayed close friends while they charted their own culinary career paths: Diwesh graduated from culinary school and spent many years in the hospitality industry, and Bishal served as head chef of Kikka Sushi at Whole Foods Omaha for eight years. Inner Rail marks their first location of Nori Sushi, featuring a menu filled with delicious sushi rolls, rice bowls, salads, & sides..



1911 South 67th Street • $$