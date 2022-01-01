Go
Toast

NORI Thai and Sushi

Looking for SUSHIor HIBACHI? Please click on the "Choose a Menu" link to switch between menus

SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

4704 cahaba river rd • $$

Avg 4.7 (391 reviews)

Popular Items

Pad Thai$13.95
Thin rice noodles pan fried with chicken, shrimps, scallions, bean sprouts, egg, and crushed peanuts.
Pad See-U$13.95
Thai flat rice noodles sautéed with egg, broccoli, garlic, and Thai sauce
Hibachi Chicken - Dinner$16.50
Basil Roll$6.50
Two home made roll with Thai basil,Crabs ,Shrimp,Lettuce,Carrot,with rice wrap serve with Nori Dipping Sauce.
To go Yumyum sc$0.75
Crab Angels$6.95
Four fried crab cheese wonton serve with Thai sweet sour sauce.
Pad Thai$10.50
Thin rice noodles pan fried with chicken, shrimps, scallions, bean sprouts, egg, and crushed peanuts.
Green Salad$3.95
Mixed green salad served with Nori ginger dressing.
Fried Rice$12.50
Stir fried rice with egg,tomato,onion and scallions.
Spring Roll$3.95
Two homemade delicately fried vegetarian rolls
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4704 cahaba river rd

Birmingham AL

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Heavenly Donut Company

No reviews yet

Named one of the Top 32 Donut Shops in the Country by Thrillist, we serve 25-30 flavors of donuts made fresh daily! Also serving locally roasted O'Henry's Coffee and specialty espresso drinks.

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0181

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Urban Cookhouse

No reviews yet

Buy Local. Eat Urban.

Abhi Eatery and Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston