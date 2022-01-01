Norikoh - Izakaya Bar

NorikoH offers all the privileges of dining well in Tokyo: delicious sushi, steaming hot ramen, and expertly crafted sake. Imagined as a Tokyo-style izakaya, NorikoH is a culmination of all the finest points of Japanese dining. Our menu is intended to cater to anyone with interests in authentic experiences. Each of our sushi is handcrafted under the supervision of our executive chef Yamakage-san, a native of Tokyo, highlighting the traditional Edomae style.



43 west 24th street