Norikoh - Izakaya Bar
NorikoH offers all the privileges of dining well in Tokyo: delicious sushi, steaming hot ramen, and expertly crafted sake. Imagined as a Tokyo-style izakaya, NorikoH is a culmination of all the finest points of Japanese dining. Our menu is intended to cater to anyone with interests in authentic experiences. Each of our sushi is handcrafted under the supervision of our executive chef Yamakage-san, a native of Tokyo, highlighting the traditional Edomae style.
43 west 24th street
Location
43 west 24th street
New York NY
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Thyme Bar
Flatiron’s newst underground hideaway
Fuku
Come in and Enjoy
Tacombi
Come in and enjoy!
Chopt Creative Salad Co.
At Chopt, we go to crazy lengths to create the most flavorful salads imaginable. We venture near and far to pair the highest quality local ingredients with the most craveable recipes we discover in our travels. We're on a mission to get you to crave salad. Why? Because salad's awesome.