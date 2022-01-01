Normal restaurants you'll love

Normal restaurants
Toast
  • Normal

Normal's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Must-try Normal restaurants

DESTIHL Restaurant & Brew Works image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

DESTIHL Restaurant & Brew Works

318 S. Towanda Ave., Normal

Avg 4.4 (1809 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Stuffed Poblano Pepper$14.75
white cheddar, mashed potatoes, cumin, cilantro, chile oil, basil oil, roasted red pepper sauce, ancho rice & beans [vegetarian]
Bacon & Cheese Burger$15.25
half-pound prime angus beef, applewood-smoked bacon, sharp cheddar, butter bun
Warm Potato & Salmon$17.25
oven-roasted salmon, fingerling potatoes, roasted vegetables, dill, honey & stone ground mustard [gluten-free]
More about DESTIHL Restaurant & Brew Works
Joe's Station House Pizza Pub image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Joe's Station House Pizza Pub

305 S Veterans Pkwy, Normal

Avg 4.3 (962 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Dough Nuggets$8.00
fresh dough-fried-tossed garlic parmesan
ROLL Italian Beef
thin sliced italian beef - mozzarella - baked - garlic butter - au jus dip
CUSTOM PiZZA
Build your own ROUND PiZZA
GO BiG for BEST VALUE - Toppings are the same price no matter the size - 1/2 toppings charged as whole.
More about Joe's Station House Pizza Pub
Firehouse Pizza image

PIZZA

Firehouse Pizza

107 E Beaufort St, Normal

Avg 3.4 (184 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Medium Cheese Pizza$12.49
Large NY Cheese Pizza$15.89
Large Thin Cheese Pizza$15.89
More about Firehouse Pizza
BloNo Pizza Co image

PIZZA • SALADS

BloNo Pizza Co

1304 Cross Creek Dr, Normal

Avg 4.3 (299 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pan Fab 5$15.99
pepperoni, sausage, green pepper, mushroom & onion
Boneless & Tots$9.99
(8) Boneless wings served tossed in your choice of sauce & served with tots or waffle fries. Ranch included
Pan Rone Loc$13.99
pepperoni pizza
More about BloNo Pizza Co
The Original Pancake House Normal image

 

The Original Pancake House Normal

115 Veterans Parkway, Normal

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Biscuits & Gravy
Rich thick country gravy with sausage over biscuits.
Bacon & Eggs$10.95
Thick sliced bacon and 2 large eggs served any style.
Farmers Scramble$11.95
Scrambled eggs, sausage, hash browns, onions, green peppers, mushrooms and cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of hash browns, toast or pancakes.
More about The Original Pancake House Normal
Fort Jesse Cafe image

SANDWICHES • WAFFLES

Fort Jesse Cafe

1531 Fort Jesse Road, Normal

Avg 4.8 (3442 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chorizo Burrito$11.99
chorizo, scrambled egg, white cheddar, red onion & flour tortilla topped with sausage gravy, green onions & house-made hot sauce served over hash browns
Shrimp & Grits$11.99
white cheddar grits, cajun shrimp, andouille, egg over hard, house-made hot sauce & green onion
Grandpa's Breakfast$9.99
2 eggs, hash browns & choice of bacon or sausage served with toast & house blackberry jam
More about Fort Jesse Cafe
DESTIHL Brewery & The Beer Hall image

 

DESTIHL Brewery & The Beer Hall

1200 Greenbriar Dr, Normal

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Kids Chicken Tenders$7.00
served with choice of gose chips or fruit
Cheese Curds$9.75
hand-breaded garlic & herb white cheddar, malt ranch [vegetarian]
Southwest Caesar$9.25
romaine, grilled corn, black beans, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, soft-boiled egg, avocado, cilantro, ancho croutons, roasted poblano caesar dressing
More about DESTIHL Brewery & The Beer Hall
Restaurant banner

 

Firehouse Pizza

1525 Fort Jesse Rd, Normal

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Large Thin Meat Lovers$24.69
Sausage, pepperoni, bacon, ham, hamburger.
Large Thin Firehouse Delight$22.99
Sausage, pepperoni, onion, mushroom, green pepper, mozzarella.
Large Thin Taco$22.59
Seasoned ground beef, onion, lettuce, tomato, tortilla chips, mozzarella, cheddar.
More about Firehouse Pizza
Medici in Normal image

 

Medici in Normal

120 West North Street, Normal

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Medici in Normal
Restaurant banner

 

Fiala Brothers

127 E. Beaufort St., Normal

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Fiala Brothers
Restaurant banner

 

Elroy's

803 Dresser Dr, Bloomington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Elroy's

Map

