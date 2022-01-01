Normal restaurants you'll love
Normal's top cuisines
Must-try Normal restaurants
More about DESTIHL Restaurant & Brew Works
PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
DESTIHL Restaurant & Brew Works
318 S. Towanda Ave., Normal
|Popular items
|Stuffed Poblano Pepper
|$14.75
white cheddar, mashed potatoes, cumin, cilantro, chile oil, basil oil, roasted red pepper sauce, ancho rice & beans [vegetarian]
|Bacon & Cheese Burger
|$15.25
half-pound prime angus beef, applewood-smoked bacon, sharp cheddar, butter bun
|Warm Potato & Salmon
|$17.25
oven-roasted salmon, fingerling potatoes, roasted vegetables, dill, honey & stone ground mustard [gluten-free]
More about Joe's Station House Pizza Pub
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Joe's Station House Pizza Pub
305 S Veterans Pkwy, Normal
|Popular items
|Dough Nuggets
|$8.00
fresh dough-fried-tossed garlic parmesan
|ROLL Italian Beef
thin sliced italian beef - mozzarella - baked - garlic butter - au jus dip
|CUSTOM PiZZA
Build your own ROUND PiZZA
GO BiG for BEST VALUE - Toppings are the same price no matter the size - 1/2 toppings charged as whole.
More about Firehouse Pizza
PIZZA
Firehouse Pizza
107 E Beaufort St, Normal
|Popular items
|Medium Cheese Pizza
|$12.49
|Large NY Cheese Pizza
|$15.89
|Large Thin Cheese Pizza
|$15.89
More about BloNo Pizza Co
PIZZA • SALADS
BloNo Pizza Co
1304 Cross Creek Dr, Normal
|Popular items
|Pan Fab 5
|$15.99
pepperoni, sausage, green pepper, mushroom & onion
|Boneless & Tots
|$9.99
(8) Boneless wings served tossed in your choice of sauce & served with tots or waffle fries. Ranch included
|Pan Rone Loc
|$13.99
pepperoni pizza
More about The Original Pancake House Normal
The Original Pancake House Normal
115 Veterans Parkway, Normal
|Popular items
|Biscuits & Gravy
Rich thick country gravy with sausage over biscuits.
|Bacon & Eggs
|$10.95
Thick sliced bacon and 2 large eggs served any style.
|Farmers Scramble
|$11.95
Scrambled eggs, sausage, hash browns, onions, green peppers, mushrooms and cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of hash browns, toast or pancakes.
More about Fort Jesse Cafe
SANDWICHES • WAFFLES
Fort Jesse Cafe
1531 Fort Jesse Road, Normal
|Popular items
|Chorizo Burrito
|$11.99
chorizo, scrambled egg, white cheddar, red onion & flour tortilla topped with sausage gravy, green onions & house-made hot sauce served over hash browns
|Shrimp & Grits
|$11.99
white cheddar grits, cajun shrimp, andouille, egg over hard, house-made hot sauce & green onion
|Grandpa's Breakfast
|$9.99
2 eggs, hash browns & choice of bacon or sausage served with toast & house blackberry jam
More about DESTIHL Brewery & The Beer Hall
DESTIHL Brewery & The Beer Hall
1200 Greenbriar Dr, Normal
|Popular items
|Kids Chicken Tenders
|$7.00
served with choice of gose chips or fruit
|Cheese Curds
|$9.75
hand-breaded garlic & herb white cheddar, malt ranch [vegetarian]
|Southwest Caesar
|$9.25
romaine, grilled corn, black beans, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, soft-boiled egg, avocado, cilantro, ancho croutons, roasted poblano caesar dressing
More about Firehouse Pizza
Firehouse Pizza
1525 Fort Jesse Rd, Normal
|Popular items
|Large Thin Meat Lovers
|$24.69
Sausage, pepperoni, bacon, ham, hamburger.
|Large Thin Firehouse Delight
|$22.99
Sausage, pepperoni, onion, mushroom, green pepper, mozzarella.
|Large Thin Taco
|$22.59
Seasoned ground beef, onion, lettuce, tomato, tortilla chips, mozzarella, cheddar.
More about Medici in Normal
Medici in Normal
120 West North Street, Normal
More about Fiala Brothers
Fiala Brothers
127 E. Beaufort St., Normal
More about Elroy's
Elroy's
803 Dresser Dr, Bloomington