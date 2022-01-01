Normal breakfast spots you'll love

Go
Normal restaurants
Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in Normal

The Original Pancake House Normal image

 

The Original Pancake House Normal

115 Veterans Parkway, Normal

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Biscuits & Gravy
Rich thick country gravy with sausage over biscuits.
Bacon & Eggs$10.95
Thick sliced bacon and 2 large eggs served any style.
Farmers Scramble$11.95
Scrambled eggs, sausage, hash browns, onions, green peppers, mushrooms and cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of hash browns, toast or pancakes.
More about The Original Pancake House Normal
Fort Jesse Cafe image

SANDWICHES • WAFFLES

Fort Jesse Cafe

1531 Fort Jesse Road, Normal

Avg 4.8 (3442 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Grandpa's Breakfast$9.99
2 eggs, hash browns & choice of bacon or sausage served with toast & house blackberry jam
Chicken & Waffle$12.99
waffle, fried chicken strips, whipped cinnamon butter, chipotle maple syrup & green onion
Chicken & Biscuit$12.99
hand-breaded chicken breast, egg over hard, sausage gravy, buttermilk biscuit, house-made hot sauce & green onion served over hash browns
More about Fort Jesse Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

Firehouse Pizza

1525 Fort Jesse Rd, Normal

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Large Thin Firehouse Delight$22.99
Sausage, pepperoni, onion, mushroom, green pepper, mozzarella.
Large Thin Meat Lovers$24.69
Sausage, pepperoni, bacon, ham, hamburger.
Large Thin Taco$22.59
Seasoned ground beef, onion, lettuce, tomato, tortilla chips, mozzarella, cheddar.
More about Firehouse Pizza

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Normal

Pretzels

Pancakes

Cheese Pizza

Fish And Chips

Map

More near Normal to explore

Peoria

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Bloomington

Avg 4.7 (19 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

East Peoria

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Morton

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Peoria Heights

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mahomet

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bloomington

Avg 4.7 (19 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Peoria

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Champaign

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Ottawa

No reviews yet

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston