Normal breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Normal
More about The Original Pancake House Normal
The Original Pancake House Normal
115 Veterans Parkway, Normal
|Popular items
|Biscuits & Gravy
Rich thick country gravy with sausage over biscuits.
|Bacon & Eggs
|$10.95
Thick sliced bacon and 2 large eggs served any style.
|Farmers Scramble
|$11.95
Scrambled eggs, sausage, hash browns, onions, green peppers, mushrooms and cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of hash browns, toast or pancakes.
More about Fort Jesse Cafe
SANDWICHES • WAFFLES
Fort Jesse Cafe
1531 Fort Jesse Road, Normal
|Popular items
|Grandpa's Breakfast
|$9.99
2 eggs, hash browns & choice of bacon or sausage served with toast & house blackberry jam
|Chicken & Waffle
|$12.99
waffle, fried chicken strips, whipped cinnamon butter, chipotle maple syrup & green onion
|Chicken & Biscuit
|$12.99
hand-breaded chicken breast, egg over hard, sausage gravy, buttermilk biscuit, house-made hot sauce & green onion served over hash browns
More about Firehouse Pizza
Firehouse Pizza
1525 Fort Jesse Rd, Normal
|Popular items
|Large Thin Firehouse Delight
|$22.99
Sausage, pepperoni, onion, mushroom, green pepper, mozzarella.
|Large Thin Meat Lovers
|$24.69
Sausage, pepperoni, bacon, ham, hamburger.
|Large Thin Taco
|$22.59
Seasoned ground beef, onion, lettuce, tomato, tortilla chips, mozzarella, cheddar.