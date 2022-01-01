Normal pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in Normal
More about Joe's Station House Pizza Pub
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Joe's Station House Pizza Pub
305 S Veterans Pkwy, Normal
|Popular items
|BRiCK STiX
|$10.00
DETROiT SQUARE dough - garlic butter - iTALiAN seasoning - mozzarella - carameliZed edge
|Dough Nuggets
|$8.00
fresh dough-fried-tossed garlic parmesan
|CUSTOM PiZZA
Build your own ROUND PiZZA
GO BiG for BEST VALUE - Toppings are the same price no matter the size - 1/2 toppings charged as whole.
More about Firehouse Pizza
PIZZA
Firehouse Pizza
107 E Beaufort St, Normal
|Popular items
|Large NY Cheese Pizza
|$15.89
|XL Thin Cheese Pizza
|$18.49
|Large Thin Cheese Pizza
|$15.89
More about BloNo Pizza Co
PIZZA • SALADS
BloNo Pizza Co
1304 Cross Creek Dr, Normal
|Popular items
|Pan The Kevin
|$13.99
"A lovely cheese pizza, just for me"
|Pan Rone Loc
|$13.99
pepperoni pizza
|Biggies
|$9.99
4 fresh dough triangles filled with mozz and pepperoni finished w/ garlic parm butter. Served with choice of sauce