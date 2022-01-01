Normal pizza restaurants you'll love

Must-try pizza restaurants in Normal

Joe's Station House Pizza Pub image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Joe's Station House Pizza Pub

305 S Veterans Pkwy, Normal

Avg 4.3 (962 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
BRiCK STiX$10.00
DETROiT SQUARE dough - garlic butter - iTALiAN seasoning - mozzarella - carameliZed edge
Dough Nuggets$8.00
fresh dough-fried-tossed garlic parmesan
CUSTOM PiZZA
Build your own ROUND PiZZA
GO BiG for BEST VALUE - Toppings are the same price no matter the size - 1/2 toppings charged as whole.
More about Joe's Station House Pizza Pub
Firehouse Pizza image

PIZZA

Firehouse Pizza

107 E Beaufort St, Normal

Avg 3.4 (184 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Large NY Cheese Pizza$15.89
XL Thin Cheese Pizza$18.49
Large Thin Cheese Pizza$15.89
More about Firehouse Pizza
BloNo Pizza Co image

PIZZA • SALADS

BloNo Pizza Co

1304 Cross Creek Dr, Normal

Avg 4.3 (299 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pan The Kevin$13.99
"A lovely cheese pizza, just for me"
Pan Rone Loc$13.99
pepperoni pizza
Biggies$9.99
4 fresh dough triangles filled with mozz and pepperoni finished w/ garlic parm butter. Served with choice of sauce
More about BloNo Pizza Co

