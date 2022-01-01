Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Normal

Normal restaurants
Normal restaurants that serve cake

PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

DESTIHL Restaurant & Brew Works

318 S. Towanda Ave., Normal

Avg 4.4 (1809 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Four Layer Carrot Cake$10.95
carrot cake, buttery cream cheese frosting, walnuts, powdered sugar, cinnamon whipped cream [vegetarian]
Lemon Berry Cream Cake$8.50
layered cream cake, cranberries, blueberries, strawberries, cinnamon streusel, mascarpone cream, house-made mixed berry jam, powdered sugar [vegetarian]
Pound of Chocolate Cake$10.95
four layer double chocolate cake, chocolate frosting, powdered sugar, cinnamon whipped cream [vegetarian]
More about DESTIHL Restaurant & Brew Works
PIZZA • SALADS

BloNo Pizza Co

1304 Cross Creek Dr, Normal

Avg 4.3 (299 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Funnel Cake Fries$9.99
More about BloNo Pizza Co
SANDWICHES • WAFFLES

Fort Jesse Cafe

1531 Fort Jesse Road, Normal

Avg 4.8 (3442 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Wake & Cake Flight Set$13.00
Pick any 3 of our signature pancakes to create your own pancake flight! Served with 2 eggs & your choice of bacon or sausage.
1 Corn Cake$3.29
More about Fort Jesse Cafe
DESTIHL Brewery & The Beer Hall

1200 Greenbriar Dr, Normal

No reviews yet
Takeout
Milk Chocolate Caramel Cake$8.50
chocolate mousse, white chocolate whipped cream [vegetarian]
More about DESTIHL Brewery & The Beer Hall

