Cake in Normal
Normal restaurants that serve cake
More about DESTIHL Restaurant & Brew Works
PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
DESTIHL Restaurant & Brew Works
318 S. Towanda Ave., Normal
|Four Layer Carrot Cake
|$10.95
carrot cake, buttery cream cheese frosting, walnuts, powdered sugar, cinnamon whipped cream [vegetarian]
|Lemon Berry Cream Cake
|$8.50
layered cream cake, cranberries, blueberries, strawberries, cinnamon streusel, mascarpone cream, house-made mixed berry jam, powdered sugar [vegetarian]
|Pound of Chocolate Cake
|$10.95
four layer double chocolate cake, chocolate frosting, powdered sugar, cinnamon whipped cream [vegetarian]
More about BloNo Pizza Co
PIZZA • SALADS
BloNo Pizza Co
1304 Cross Creek Dr, Normal
|Funnel Cake Fries
|$9.99
More about Fort Jesse Cafe
SANDWICHES • WAFFLES
Fort Jesse Cafe
1531 Fort Jesse Road, Normal
|Wake & Cake Flight Set
|$13.00
Pick any 3 of our signature pancakes to create your own pancake flight! Served with 2 eggs & your choice of bacon or sausage.
|1 Corn Cake
|$3.29