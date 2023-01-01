Carrot cake in Normal
Normal restaurants that serve carrot cake
More about DESTIHL Restaurant & Brew Works - Normal
PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
DESTIHL Restaurant & Brew Works - Normal
318 S. Towanda Ave., Normal
|Four Layer Carrot Cake
|$11.75
carrot cake, buttery cream cheese frosting, walnuts, powdered sugar, cinnamon whipped cream [vegetarian]
More about Fort Jesse Cafe
SANDWICHES • WAFFLES
Fort Jesse Cafe
1531 Fort Jesse Road, Normal
|1 Carrot Cake Pancake
|$5.00
1 Carrot Cake Pancake (omg, I know) with Cream Cheese Frosting & Mixed Nuts
|Carrot Cake Set
|$13.85
2 Carrot Cake Pancakes with Cream Cheese Frosting & Mixed Nuts. Served with 2 Eggs & Bacon or Sausage.