Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carrot cake in Normal

Go
Normal restaurants
Toast

Normal restaurants that serve carrot cake

3bf720f1-21fe-4930-9642-185a2d753c94 image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

DESTIHL Restaurant & Brew Works - Normal

318 S. Towanda Ave., Normal

Avg 4.4 (1809 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Four Layer Carrot Cake$11.75
carrot cake, buttery cream cheese frosting, walnuts, powdered sugar, cinnamon whipped cream [vegetarian]
More about DESTIHL Restaurant & Brew Works - Normal
Fort Jesse Cafe image

SANDWICHES • WAFFLES

Fort Jesse Cafe

1531 Fort Jesse Road, Normal

Avg 4.8 (3442 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
1 Carrot Cake Pancake$5.00
1 Carrot Cake Pancake (omg, I know) with Cream Cheese Frosting & Mixed Nuts
Carrot Cake Set$13.85
2 Carrot Cake Pancakes with Cream Cheese Frosting & Mixed Nuts. Served with 2 Eggs & Bacon or Sausage.
More about Fort Jesse Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Normal

Burritos

Tacos

Hash Browns

Grilled Chicken

Cobbler

Garlic Bread

Grits

Omelettes

Map

More near Normal to explore

Peoria

Avg 4.2 (37 restaurants)

Bloomington

Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)

East Peoria

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Peoria Heights

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Morton

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Mahomet

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bloomington

Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Peoria

Avg 4.2 (37 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Champaign

Avg 4.5 (48 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (213 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (264 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (805 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1099 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (165 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (656 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston