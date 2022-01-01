Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Normal

Normal restaurants
Normal restaurants that serve chicken salad

PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

DESTIHL Restaurant & Brew Works

318 S. Towanda Ave., Normal

Avg 4.4 (1809 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Watermelon Curry Chicken Salad$12.25
arugula, harvest lettuce, carrot, radish, pickled watermelon rind, cilantro, watermelon curry, chile-lime peanuts, pomegranate lime vinaigrette
Ancho Chicken Salad$12.25
romaine & little gem lettuce, avocado, black beans, cotija cheese, pico de gallo, grilled corn, cilantro, crispy corn tortilla strips, cracked black pepper, ancho lime ranch
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Joe's Station House Pizza Pub

305 S Veterans Pkwy, Normal

Avg 4.3 (962 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Salad$10.00
shredded iceberg-crispy buffalo chicken-bacon-tomato-mozzarella-croutons
PIZZA

Firehouse Pizza

107 E Beaufort St, Normal

Avg 3.4 (184 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Salad$7.99
Firehouse Pizza

1525 Fort Jesse Rd, Normal

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Salad$7.99
