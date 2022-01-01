Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Normal

Normal restaurants
Normal restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Medici in Normal image

 

Medici in Normal

120 West North Street, Normal

Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Grilled Teriyaki Chicken, provolone cheese and mango salsa with lettuce, pineapple and adobo aioli, on a brioche bun
Firehouse Pizza image

PIZZA

Firehouse Pizza

107 E Beaufort St, Normal

Avg 3.4 (184 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Item pic

SANDWICHES • WAFFLES

Fort Jesse Cafe

1531 Fort Jesse Road, Normal

Avg 4.8 (3442 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
General Tso Fried Chicken Sandwich$11.99
hand-breaded chicken breast, general tso sauce, asian slaw on brioche bun with fries
Spicy Chicken Sandwich image

 

DESTIHL Brewery & The Beer Hall

1200 Greenbriar Dr, Normal

Takeout
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$12.75
buttermilk-battered chicken breast, hot sauce syrup, vertex ipa pickles, candied jalapeño, shredded lettuce, butter bun
