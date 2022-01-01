Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Normal

Normal restaurants
Normal restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Item pic

PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

DESTIHL Restaurant & Brew Works

318 S. Towanda Ave., Normal

Avg 4.4 (1809 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Chicken Tenders$7.00
served with choice of side, and a beverage
More about DESTIHL Restaurant & Brew Works
Firehouse Pizza image

PIZZA

Firehouse Pizza

107 E Beaufort St, Normal

Avg 3.4 (184 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Strips$8.99
Kids Chicken Strips$4.99
More about Firehouse Pizza
BloNo Pizza Co image

PIZZA • SALADS

BloNo Pizza Co

1304 Cross Creek Dr, Normal

Avg 4.3 (299 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Tenders$12.99
More about BloNo Pizza Co
Fort Jesse Cafe image

SANDWICHES • WAFFLES

Fort Jesse Cafe

1531 Fort Jesse Road, Normal

Avg 4.8 (3442 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Strips$7.29
Chicken Strips$5.59
2 hand-breaded chicken strips with fries
More about Fort Jesse Cafe
Item pic

 

DESTIHL Brewery & The Beer Hall

1200 Greenbriar Dr, Normal

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Chicken Tenders$7.00
served with choice of gose chips or fruit
More about DESTIHL Brewery & The Beer Hall

