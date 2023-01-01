Chicken tikka in Normal

Baba's signature dish: (Cooking time-45min)

Chicken dark meat (aka leg quarter) first marinated with Pakistani-Indian spices, yogurt and lemon. Then broiled at low/high heat and then given high flame and smoky flavor at the end. Served with mint chatni and/or BBQ Sauce. Butter chicken and White Rice and/or Naan under ethnic food can be added for extra $ to make a good meal.

