Chicken tikka in Normal

Normal restaurants
Normal restaurants that serve chicken tikka

PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

DESTIHL Restaurant & Brew Works - Normal, IL

318 S. Towanda Ave., Normal

Avg 4.4 (1809 reviews)
Chicken Tikka Masala$17.50
chicken tikka masala, chole, tamarind date chutney, jalapeno mint chutney, red onion, cilantro, nylon sev, garlic naan
More about DESTIHL Restaurant & Brew Works - Normal, IL
Baba Restaurant

1501 North Main Street, Normal

No reviews yet
Chicken Tikka - 1 leg & quarter$5.00
Baba's signature dish: (Cooking time-45min)
Chicken dark meat (aka leg quarter) first marinated with Pakistani-Indian spices, yogurt and lemon. Then broiled at low/high heat and then given high flame and smoky flavor at the end. Served with mint chatni and/or BBQ Sauce. Butter chicken and White Rice and/or Naan under ethnic food can be added for extra $ to make a good meal.
More about Baba Restaurant

