Chicken tikka in Normal
Normal restaurants that serve chicken tikka
More about DESTIHL Restaurant & Brew Works - Normal, IL
PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
DESTIHL Restaurant & Brew Works - Normal, IL
318 S. Towanda Ave., Normal
|Chicken Tikka Masala
|$17.50
chicken tikka masala, chole, tamarind date chutney, jalapeno mint chutney, red onion, cilantro, nylon sev, garlic naan
More about Baba Restaurant
Baba Restaurant
1501 North Main Street, Normal
|Chicken Tikka - 1 leg & quarter
|$5.00
Baba's signature dish: (Cooking time-45min)
Chicken dark meat (aka leg quarter) first marinated with Pakistani-Indian spices, yogurt and lemon. Then broiled at low/high heat and then given high flame and smoky flavor at the end. Served with mint chatni and/or BBQ Sauce. Butter chicken and White Rice and/or Naan under ethnic food can be added for extra $ to make a good meal.