Cinnamon rolls in
Normal
/
Normal
/
Cinnamon Rolls
Normal restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls
Bloomin Cafe
1720 Bradford Lane Unit 105H1, Normal
No reviews yet
Cinnamon Roll Pancakes
$9.99
Cream cheese frosting, cinnamon
sugar glaze, and cinnamon
More about Bloomin Cafe
SANDWICHES • WAFFLES
Fort Jesse Cafe
1531 Fort Jesse Road, Normal
Avg 4.8
(3442 reviews)
Cinnamon Roll
$4.29
More about Fort Jesse Cafe
