Cinnamon rolls in Normal

Normal restaurants
Normal restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls

Bloomin Cafe

1720 Bradford Lane Unit 105H1, Normal

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cinnamon Roll Pancakes$9.99
Cream cheese frosting, cinnamon
sugar glaze, and cinnamon
More about Bloomin Cafe
SANDWICHES • WAFFLES

Fort Jesse Cafe

1531 Fort Jesse Road, Normal

Avg 4.8 (3442 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cinnamon Roll$4.29
More about Fort Jesse Cafe

