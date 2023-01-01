Clams in Normal

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

DESTIHL Restaurant & Brew Works - Normal, IL

318 S. Towanda Ave., Normal

Avg 4.4 (1809 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Stuffed Cherrystone Clams$14.75
herb & breadcrumb stuffed cherrystone clams, garlic butter, extra virgin olive oil, fennel frond
Quart-New England-Style Clam Chowder$19.00
SERVES 4: bacon, carrot, celery, onion, potatoes, local cream & milk, clams, thyme, cuban bread
Crab & Clam Linguine$19.75
littleneck clams, crab claw meat, tarragon, heirloom cherry tomato, here gose nothin' clam jus, chive, cracked black pepper
More about DESTIHL Restaurant & Brew Works - Normal, IL
Item pic

 

DESTIHL Brewery & Beer Hall

1200 Greenbriar Dr, Normal

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
New England-Style Clam Chowder$6.00
bacon, carrot, celery, onion, potatoes, local cream & milk, clams, thyme
More about DESTIHL Brewery & Beer Hall

