Cobbler in Normal

Normal restaurants
Normal restaurants that serve cobbler

PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

DESTIHL Restaurant & Brew Works

318 S. Towanda Ave., Normal

Avg 4.4 (1809 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
WSS Peach Cobbler 6-Pack (12 oz. Cans)$10.99
Sour Ale with Peaches, Lactose, Vanilla 5.7% ABV - Juicy peach puree, lactose, vanilla & cinnamon fuse to create a light-bodied, tart sour ale inspired by Grandma's secret recipe. One sip will have you ready to move the country and eat a lot of peaches.
More about DESTIHL Restaurant & Brew Works
DESTIHL Brewery & The Beer Hall

1200 Greenbriar Dr, Normal

No reviews yet
Takeout
WSS Peach Cobbler 6-Pack (12 oz. Cans)$9.99
Sour Ale with Peaches, Lactose, Vanilla 5.7% ABV - Juicy peach puree, lactose, vanilla & cinnamon fuse to create a light-bodied, tart sour ale inspired by Grandma's secret recipe. One sip will have you ready to move the country and eat a lot of peaches.
More about DESTIHL Brewery & The Beer Hall

