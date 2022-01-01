Cobbler in Normal
Normal restaurants that serve cobbler
More about DESTIHL Restaurant & Brew Works
DESTIHL Restaurant & Brew Works
318 S. Towanda Ave., Normal
|WSS Peach Cobbler 6-Pack (12 oz. Cans)
|$10.99
Sour Ale with Peaches, Lactose, Vanilla 5.7% ABV - Juicy peach puree, lactose, vanilla & cinnamon fuse to create a light-bodied, tart sour ale inspired by Grandma's secret recipe. One sip will have you ready to move the country and eat a lot of peaches.
More about DESTIHL Brewery & The Beer Hall
DESTIHL Brewery & The Beer Hall
1200 Greenbriar Dr, Normal
