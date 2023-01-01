Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cookies in
Normal
/
Normal
/
Cookies
Normal restaurants that serve cookies
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Joe's Station House Pizza Pub
305 S Veterans Pkwy, Normal
Avg 4.3
(962 reviews)
GiANT CHOCOLATE CHiP COOKiE
$8.00
More about Joe's Station House Pizza Pub
Zeta Coffe @ Rivian
100 Rivian Motorway, Normal
No reviews yet
Cookies n Crème
$1.50
More about Zeta Coffe @ Rivian
Browse other tasty dishes in Normal
Garden Salad
Patty Melts
Coleslaw
Avocado Toast
Bruschetta
Nachos
Mozzarella Sticks
Pretzels
More near Normal to explore
Peoria
Avg 4.2
(36 restaurants)
Bloomington
Avg 4.6
(28 restaurants)
Decatur
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
East Peoria
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Peoria Heights
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Pontiac
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Mahomet
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Morton
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bloomington
Avg 4.6
(28 restaurants)
Pontiac
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Peoria
Avg 4.2
(36 restaurants)
Decatur
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Champaign
Avg 4.4
(48 restaurants)
Ottawa
Avg 4.9
(7 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(193 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(247 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(751 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(1000 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(163 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(627 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston