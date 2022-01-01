Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Normal

Go
Normal restaurants
Toast

Normal restaurants that serve french toast

The Original Pancake House Normal image

 

The Original Pancake House Normal

115 Veterans Parkway, Normal

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
1\\2 French Toast$8.00
1/2 Nutela French Toast$13.75
Brioche French Toast$9.00
Grilled brioche dipped in a rich egg and cream batter and dusted with powdered sugar.
More about The Original Pancake House Normal
Fort Jesse Cafe image

SANDWICHES • WAFFLES

Fort Jesse Cafe

1531 Fort Jesse Road, Normal

Avg 4.8 (3442 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
French Toast Set$6.29
1 slice texas toast, 1 egg, 2 strips bacon
Half French Toast$5.29
French Toast Set$11.29
2 slices cinnamon vanilla custard-dipped texas toast, whipped butter, powdered sugar & maple syrup served with 2 eggs & bacon or sausage
More about Fort Jesse Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Normal

Mozzarella Sticks

Egg Benedict

Pepperoni Pizza

Mac And Cheese

Grilled Chicken Salad

Garlic Bread

Huevos Rancheros

Nachos

Map

More near Normal to explore

Peoria

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

Bloomington

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

East Peoria

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Peoria Heights

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Morton

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Mahomet

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bloomington

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Peoria

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Champaign

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (623 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (539 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston