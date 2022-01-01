Gumbo in Normal
Normal restaurants that serve gumbo
SANDWICHES • WAFFLES
Fort Jesse Cafe
1531 Fort Jesse Road, Normal
|Gumbo - Cup
|$6.99
shrimp, andouille, chicken & cajun veggies topped with white rice served with jalapeno cornbread
|Gumbo - Bowl
|$9.99
shrimp, andouille, chicken & cajun veggies topped with white rice served with jalapeno cornbread
DESTIHL Brewery & The Beer Hall
1200 Greenbriar Dr, Normal
|Quart-Chicken & Andouille Gumbo
|$18.00
SERVES 4: white rice, onion, bell peppers, celery, tomato, okra, garlic, cajun spice, green onion, tabasco, parsley, cuban bread
|Chicken & Andouille Gumbo
|$5.75
white rice, onion, bell peppers, celery, tomato, okra, garlic, cajun spice, green onion, tabasco, parsley