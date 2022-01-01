Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gumbo in Normal

Normal restaurants
Toast

Normal restaurants that serve gumbo

Fort Jesse Cafe image

SANDWICHES • WAFFLES

Fort Jesse Cafe

1531 Fort Jesse Road, Normal

Avg 4.8 (3442 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Gumbo - Cup$6.99
shrimp, andouille, chicken & cajun veggies topped with white rice served with jalapeno cornbread
Gumbo - Bowl$9.99
shrimp, andouille, chicken & cajun veggies topped with white rice served with jalapeno cornbread
More about Fort Jesse Cafe
Item pic

 

DESTIHL Brewery & The Beer Hall

1200 Greenbriar Dr, Normal

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quart-Chicken & Andouille Gumbo$18.00
SERVES 4: white rice, onion, bell peppers, celery, tomato, okra, garlic, cajun spice, green onion, tabasco, parsley, cuban bread
Chicken & Andouille Gumbo$5.75
white rice, onion, bell peppers, celery, tomato, okra, garlic, cajun spice, green onion, tabasco, parsley
More about DESTIHL Brewery & The Beer Hall

