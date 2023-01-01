Omelettes in Normal
Normal restaurants that serve omelettes
Bloomin Cafe
1720 Bradford Lane Unit 105H1, Normal
|Pick Your Cheese Omelette
|$10.99
American, swiss, cheddar, or mozzarella
The Original Pancake House Normal - 115 Veterans Parkway
115 Veterans Parkway, Normal
|Fresh Vegetarian Omelette
|$14.00
Filled with broccoli, tomatoes, mushrooms and cheddar cheese.
|Western Omelette
|$14.00
Filled with peppers, ham, onions and cheddar cheese.
|Build Your Own Omelette
|$14.00
Our fluffy omelette filled with your choice of 2 toppings.