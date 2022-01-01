Pies in Normal
Normal restaurants that serve pies
More about DESTIHL Restaurant & Brew Works
PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
DESTIHL Restaurant & Brew Works
318 S. Towanda Ave., Normal
|T.R. Nelson's Banana Cream Pie
|$8.75
caramelized bananas, pastry cream, caramel sauce, pie pastry, whipped cream [vegetarian] (a portion of the proceeds benefit the nelson memorial fund)
|WSS Apple Pie 6-Pack (12 Oz. Cans)
|$10.99
WiLD Sour Series: Sour ale with the addition of tart apple puree, cinnamon, and lactose. - 4% ABV - The aroma of spiced apples bursting with flavors of fresh-picked tart apples, subtle cinnamon spice, and a cereal finish reminiscent of pie crust with a light mouthfeel. We highly recommend it for fans of Fall ciders!
More about Fort Jesse Cafe
SANDWICHES • WAFFLES
Fort Jesse Cafe
1531 Fort Jesse Road, Normal
|Key Lime Pie Pancake Set
|$12.99
2 buttermilk pancakes topped with key lime mascarpone, crushed graham crackers, and powdered sugar. served with 2 eggs & choice of bacon or sausage.
|1 Key Lime Pie Pancake
|$4.60
1 buttermilk pancake topped with key lime mascarpone, crushed graham crackers, and powdered sugar.
|2 Key Lime Pie Pancakes
|$8.85
2 buttermilk pancakes topped with key lime mascarpone, crushed graham crackers, and powdered sugar.
More about DESTIHL Brewery & The Beer Hall
DESTIHL Brewery & The Beer Hall
1200 Greenbriar Dr, Normal
|WSS Apple Pie Crowler (32 Oz. Can)
|$11.00
WiLD Sour Series: Sour ale with the addition of tart apple puree, cinnamon, and lactose. - 4% ABV - The aroma of spiced apples bursting with flavors of fresh-picked tart apples, subtle cinnamon spice, and a cereal finish reminiscent of pie crust with a light mouthfeel. We highly recommend it for fans of Fall ciders!
