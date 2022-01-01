Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Normal

Normal restaurants
Normal restaurants that serve pies

Item pic

PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

DESTIHL Restaurant & Brew Works

318 S. Towanda Ave., Normal

Avg 4.4 (1809 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
T.R. Nelson's Banana Cream Pie$8.75
caramelized bananas, pastry cream, caramel sauce, pie pastry, whipped cream [vegetarian] (a portion of the proceeds benefit the nelson memorial fund)
WSS Apple Pie 6-Pack (12 Oz. Cans)$10.99
WiLD Sour Series: Sour ale with the addition of tart apple puree, cinnamon, and lactose. - 4% ABV - The aroma of spiced apples bursting with flavors of fresh-picked tart apples, subtle cinnamon spice, and a cereal finish reminiscent of pie crust with a light mouthfeel. We highly recommend it for fans of Fall ciders!
More about DESTIHL Restaurant & Brew Works
Item pic

SANDWICHES • WAFFLES

Fort Jesse Cafe

1531 Fort Jesse Road, Normal

Avg 4.8 (3442 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Key Lime Pie Pancake Set$12.99
2 buttermilk pancakes topped with key lime mascarpone, crushed graham crackers, and powdered sugar. served with 2 eggs & choice of bacon or sausage.
1 Key Lime Pie Pancake$4.60
1 buttermilk pancake topped with key lime mascarpone, crushed graham crackers, and powdered sugar.
2 Key Lime Pie Pancakes$8.85
2 buttermilk pancakes topped with key lime mascarpone, crushed graham crackers, and powdered sugar.
More about Fort Jesse Cafe
Item pic

 

DESTIHL Brewery & The Beer Hall

1200 Greenbriar Dr, Normal

No reviews yet
Takeout
WSS Apple Pie Crowler (32 Oz. Can)$11.00
WiLD Sour Series: Sour ale with the addition of tart apple puree, cinnamon, and lactose. - 4% ABV - The aroma of spiced apples bursting with flavors of fresh-picked tart apples, subtle cinnamon spice, and a cereal finish reminiscent of pie crust with a light mouthfeel. We highly recommend it for fans of Fall ciders!
T.R. Nelson's Banana Cream Pie$8.75
caramelized bananas, pastry cream, caramel sauce, pie pastry, whipped cream [vegetarian] (a portion of the proceeds benefit the nelson memorial fund)
More about DESTIHL Brewery & The Beer Hall

