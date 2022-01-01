Pretzels in Normal

Go
Normal restaurants
Toast

Normal restaurants that serve pretzels

Bavarian-Style Pretzels image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

DESTIHL Restaurant & Brew Works

318 S. Towanda Ave., Normal

Avg 4.4 (1809 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Bavarian-Style Pretzels$10.75
hand-twisted soft dough, ipa mustard, cheddar cheese sauce [vegetarian]
More about DESTIHL Restaurant & Brew Works
These Pretzels are Making Me Thirsty image

PIZZA • SALADS

BloNo Pizza Co

1304 Cross Creek Dr, Normal

Avg 4.3 (299 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
These Pretzels are Making Me Thirsty$9.99
Warm, soft pretzel bites served with cheddar, nacho and BloNo ranch
More about BloNo Pizza Co
Bavarian-Style Pretzel image

 

DESTIHL Brewery & The Beer Hall

1200 Greenbriar Dr, Normal

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bavarian-Style Pretzel$5.75
hand-twisted soft dough, ipa mustard, cheddar cheese sauce [vegetarian]
More about DESTIHL Brewery & The Beer Hall

Browse other tasty dishes in Normal

Pancakes

Fish And Chips

Cheese Pizza

Map

More near Normal to explore

Peoria

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Bloomington

Avg 4.7 (19 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

East Peoria

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Morton

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Peoria Heights

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mahomet

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bloomington

Avg 4.7 (19 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Peoria

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Champaign

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Ottawa

No reviews yet

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston