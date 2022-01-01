Pretzels in Normal
Normal restaurants that serve pretzels
PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
DESTIHL Restaurant & Brew Works
318 S. Towanda Ave., Normal
|Bavarian-Style Pretzels
|$10.75
hand-twisted soft dough, ipa mustard, cheddar cheese sauce [vegetarian]
PIZZA • SALADS
BloNo Pizza Co
1304 Cross Creek Dr, Normal
|These Pretzels are Making Me Thirsty
|$9.99
Warm, soft pretzel bites served with cheddar, nacho and BloNo ranch