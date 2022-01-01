Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Normal

Normal restaurants that serve waffles

BloNo Pizza Co image

PIZZA • SALADS

BloNo Pizza Co

1304 Cross Creek Dr, Normal

Avg 4.3 (299 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
zSide Waffles$3.99
The Original Pancake House Normal image

 

The Original Pancake House Normal

115 Veterans Parkway, Normal

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bacon Waffle$11.00
Topped with real bits of bacon. Served with whipped butter and hot syrup.
Churro Waffle$12.25
Crispy Belgian Waffle Covered In Cinnamon Sugar And Topped With Sliced Bananas And Rich Dulce De Leche.
Pecan Waffle$11.00
Topped with toasted pecans and dusted with powdered sugar. Served with whipped butter.
Chicken & Waffle image

SANDWICHES • WAFFLES

Fort Jesse Cafe

1531 Fort Jesse Road, Normal

Avg 4.8 (3442 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Waffle$6.29
Chicken & Waffle$12.99
waffle, fried chicken strips, whipped cinnamon butter, chipotle maple syrup & green onion
Buttermilk Waffle$10.59
buttermilk waffle, whipped butter, powdered sugar & maple syrup served with 2 eggs & bacon or sausage
