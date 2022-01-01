Waffles in Normal
Normal restaurants that serve waffles
More about The Original Pancake House Normal
The Original Pancake House Normal
115 Veterans Parkway, Normal
|Bacon Waffle
|$11.00
Topped with real bits of bacon. Served with whipped butter and hot syrup.
|Churro Waffle
|$12.25
Crispy Belgian Waffle Covered In Cinnamon Sugar And Topped With Sliced Bananas And Rich Dulce De Leche.
|Pecan Waffle
|$11.00
Topped with toasted pecans and dusted with powdered sugar. Served with whipped butter.
More about Fort Jesse Cafe
SANDWICHES • WAFFLES
Fort Jesse Cafe
1531 Fort Jesse Road, Normal
|Waffle
|$6.29
|Chicken & Waffle
|$12.99
waffle, fried chicken strips, whipped cinnamon butter, chipotle maple syrup & green onion
|Buttermilk Waffle
|$10.59
buttermilk waffle, whipped butter, powdered sugar & maple syrup served with 2 eggs & bacon or sausage