Norman restaurants you'll love

Go
Norman restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Norman

Norman's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Salad
Salad
Scroll right

Must-try Norman restaurants

Diamond Dawgs image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Diamond Dawgs

753 Asp Ave, Norman

Avg 4.5 (604 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Big Leaguer 1/2 lb$6.99
Deep Fried Oreos
Triple Coney - mustard, chili, onions, cheese$2.99
More about Diamond Dawgs
Bee Healthy Cafe image

 

Bee Healthy Cafe

1305 S. Jenkins Ave., Norman

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Elvis$4.99
peanut butter, banana, milk,
chocolate whey protein, honey
Spicy Black Bean Burger$9.99
black bean patty, pepper jack,
spinach, tomatoes, onions,
chipotle mayo
Quesadilla$9.99
grilled chicken, pepper jack,
onions, bell peppers, tomatoes,
chipotle mayo
More about Bee Healthy Cafe
Shell Belles image

 

Shell Belles

331 White St, Norman

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cookies$2.00
Chocolate Chip, Sugar, Snickerdoodle, Peanut butter, Triple Chocolate, Oatmeal
Craft Box$20.00
Turkey Club$7.99
More about Shell Belles
Lindsey Street Pizza Shuttle image

 

Lindsey Street Pizza Shuttle

1506 W Lindsey St, Norman

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Build Your Own Pizza - Large$9.75
Comes with mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce, but feel free to make it your own. **Any sauce selected here goes ON the pizza**
Build Your Own Pizza - Small$7.25
Comes with mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce, but feel free to make it your own. **Any sauce selected here goes ON the pizza**
Wings
Roasted, fat, wings smothered in a sauce of your choice, or plain
More about Lindsey Street Pizza Shuttle
NASHBIRD Norman image

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

NASHBIRD Norman

214 E Main St, Norman

Avg 4.4 (237 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
The Nashvillain$12.50
Boneless breast, mac n' cheese, bacon, crispy onion rings, and house made ranch + 1 side!
HOT! Chicken Wrap$12.00
Hot Chicken, romaine, cheddar, cherry tomatoes and your choice of honey lemon vinaigrette or buttermilk ranch in a toasted tortilla + 1 side!
Hot Dang Salad$12.00
Hot Chicken, romaine, cheddar, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, and bacon with your choice of buttermilk ranch or honey lemon vinaigrette!
More about NASHBIRD Norman
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q

3450 Chautauqua Ave, Norman

Avg 5 (229 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Baby Back Ribs
About 6-8 Ribs per pound. Small and very lean pork ribs, seasoned with Rudy’s Rub and smoked for approximately 1 hour.
New Potatoes
Red potatoes boiled in salt water and served with or without melted butter.
Whole Regular Sausage
A half-pound German sausage link consisting of half beef and half pork. A whole sausage is cut into 4 pieces.
More about Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
Jet's NY Slice image

 

Jet's NY Slice

2024 S. Service Rd., Moore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Meatpacking$16.99
canadian bacon, sausage, pepperoni, hamburger, and mozzarella cheese
NY XL 20" Pizza$19.99
cheese pizza + additional toppings of your choice
NY Large 16" Pizza$14.99
cheese pizza + additional toppings of your choice
More about Jet's NY Slice
Fat Shack image

 

Fat Shack

119 W Boyd St, Norman

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The Classic
Double Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
Mac N' Cheese Bites (6)
Served with Buffalo Ranch
Mozzarella Sticks (8)
Served with Marinara
More about Fat Shack
Graze Craze image

 

Graze Craze

3451 36th Ave NW Suite 110, Norman

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Gone Grazey Classic
Our Classic Grab & Graze is perfect for that lunch time pick-me-up that won’t leave you in a daze late afternoon!
Ingredients:
Grapes
Sliced Cracker Cheese
Hatch Chile Cheese
Rosemary and Cracked Pepper Crackers
Sweet Peppers
Peppered Salami
Hot Soppresata
Sweet Coppa
Italian Prosciutto
Artisan Seed Bread
Tomatoes
Berries
Chocolate Bark
Mixed Nuts
Spicy Mustard
House-made Jam
House-made Hummus
The Gone Grazey Classic
Cracker Box$15.00
More about Graze Craze
Hideaway Pizza image

PIZZA

Hideaway Pizza

577 Buchanan Ave, Norman

Avg 4.6 (1020 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Mushrooms$9.49
Each order is made fresh from scratch! Fried crispy golden
brown on the outside, hot and juicy on the inside.
Big Country
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Polish sausage (kielbasa) and hamburger, all topped with cheddar cheese.
More about Hideaway Pizza
The PORCH image

 

The PORCH

311 West Boyd Street, Norman

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about The PORCH
Velvet Taco image

 

Velvet Taco

1440 W Lindsey St, Norman

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Velvet Taco
Midway Deli image

 

Midway Deli

601 West Eufaula Street, Norman

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Midway Deli

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Norman

Cookies

Mac And Cheese

French Fries

Map

More near Norman to explore

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Edmond

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Yukon

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Lawton

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Jenks

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Newcastle

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Stillwater

No reviews yet

Bixby

No reviews yet

Durant

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Stillwater

No reviews yet

Lawton

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Tulsa

Avg 4.5 (82 restaurants)

Wichita Falls

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston