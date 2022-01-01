Norman restaurants you'll love
More about Diamond Dawgs
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Diamond Dawgs
753 Asp Ave, Norman
|Popular items
|Big Leaguer 1/2 lb
|$6.99
|Deep Fried Oreos
|Triple Coney - mustard, chili, onions, cheese
|$2.99
More about Bee Healthy Cafe
Bee Healthy Cafe
1305 S. Jenkins Ave., Norman
|Popular items
|Elvis
|$4.99
peanut butter, banana, milk,
chocolate whey protein, honey
|Spicy Black Bean Burger
|$9.99
black bean patty, pepper jack,
spinach, tomatoes, onions,
chipotle mayo
|Quesadilla
|$9.99
grilled chicken, pepper jack,
onions, bell peppers, tomatoes,
chipotle mayo
More about Shell Belles
Shell Belles
331 White St, Norman
|Popular items
|Cookies
|$2.00
Chocolate Chip, Sugar, Snickerdoodle, Peanut butter, Triple Chocolate, Oatmeal
|Craft Box
|$20.00
|Turkey Club
|$7.99
More about Lindsey Street Pizza Shuttle
Lindsey Street Pizza Shuttle
1506 W Lindsey St, Norman
|Popular items
|Build Your Own Pizza - Large
|$9.75
Comes with mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce, but feel free to make it your own. **Any sauce selected here goes ON the pizza**
|Build Your Own Pizza - Small
|$7.25
Comes with mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce, but feel free to make it your own. **Any sauce selected here goes ON the pizza**
|Wings
Roasted, fat, wings smothered in a sauce of your choice, or plain
More about NASHBIRD Norman
FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
NASHBIRD Norman
214 E Main St, Norman
|Popular items
|The Nashvillain
|$12.50
Boneless breast, mac n' cheese, bacon, crispy onion rings, and house made ranch + 1 side!
|HOT! Chicken Wrap
|$12.00
Hot Chicken, romaine, cheddar, cherry tomatoes and your choice of honey lemon vinaigrette or buttermilk ranch in a toasted tortilla + 1 side!
|Hot Dang Salad
|$12.00
Hot Chicken, romaine, cheddar, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, and bacon with your choice of buttermilk ranch or honey lemon vinaigrette!
More about Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
3450 Chautauqua Ave, Norman
|Popular items
|Baby Back Ribs
About 6-8 Ribs per pound. Small and very lean pork ribs, seasoned with Rudy’s Rub and smoked for approximately 1 hour.
|New Potatoes
Red potatoes boiled in salt water and served with or without melted butter.
|Whole Regular Sausage
A half-pound German sausage link consisting of half beef and half pork. A whole sausage is cut into 4 pieces.
More about Jet's NY Slice
Jet's NY Slice
2024 S. Service Rd., Moore
|Popular items
|Meatpacking
|$16.99
canadian bacon, sausage, pepperoni, hamburger, and mozzarella cheese
|NY XL 20" Pizza
|$19.99
cheese pizza + additional toppings of your choice
|NY Large 16" Pizza
|$14.99
cheese pizza + additional toppings of your choice
More about Fat Shack
Fat Shack
119 W Boyd St, Norman
|Popular items
|The Classic
Double Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
|Mac N' Cheese Bites (6)
Served with Buffalo Ranch
|Mozzarella Sticks (8)
Served with Marinara
More about Graze Craze
Graze Craze
3451 36th Ave NW Suite 110, Norman
|Popular items
|The Gone Grazey Classic
Our Classic Grab & Graze is perfect for that lunch time pick-me-up that won’t leave you in a daze late afternoon!
Ingredients:
Grapes
Sliced Cracker Cheese
Hatch Chile Cheese
Rosemary and Cracked Pepper Crackers
Sweet Peppers
Peppered Salami
Hot Soppresata
Sweet Coppa
Italian Prosciutto
Artisan Seed Bread
Tomatoes
Berries
Chocolate Bark
Mixed Nuts
Spicy Mustard
House-made Jam
House-made Hummus
|Cracker Box
|$15.00
More about Hideaway Pizza
PIZZA
Hideaway Pizza
577 Buchanan Ave, Norman
|Popular items
|Fried Mushrooms
|$9.49
Each order is made fresh from scratch! Fried crispy golden
brown on the outside, hot and juicy on the inside.
|Big Country
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Polish sausage (kielbasa) and hamburger, all topped with cheddar cheese.
More about Midway Deli
Midway Deli
601 West Eufaula Street, Norman