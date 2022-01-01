Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Norman

Norman restaurants
Norman restaurants that serve chicken salad

Bee Healthy Cafe image

 

Bee Healthy Cafe Headington Hall

1305 S. Jenkins Ave., Norman

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pecan Chicken Salad$9.49
grilled chicken, parmesan cheese,
tomatoes, chopped pecans,
romaine, raspberry vinaigrette
Consumer pic

 

Van's Pig Stand - Norman - 320 North Porter Avenue

320 North Porter Avenue, Norman

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Fried Chicken Strips Salad$16.00
Big Sliced Chicken Salad$16.00
Midway Deli image

 

Midway Deli - 601 West Eufaula Street

601 West Eufaula Street, Norman

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Salad$9.95
Fresh lettuce, juicy chicken and paremsan cheese, served with caesar dressing
