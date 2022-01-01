Chicken salad in Norman
Norman restaurants that serve chicken salad
Bee Healthy Cafe Headington Hall
1305 S. Jenkins Ave., Norman
|Pecan Chicken Salad
|$9.49
grilled chicken, parmesan cheese,
tomatoes, chopped pecans,
romaine, raspberry vinaigrette
Van's Pig Stand - Norman - 320 North Porter Avenue
320 North Porter Avenue, Norman
|Crispy Fried Chicken Strips Salad
|$16.00
|Big Sliced Chicken Salad
|$16.00