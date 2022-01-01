Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried ravioli in Norman

Norman restaurants
Toast

Norman restaurants that serve fried ravioli

Jet's NY Slice image

 

Jet's NY Slice

2024 S. Service Rd., Moore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Ravioli$7.99
More about Jet's NY Slice
Consumer pic

 

Scratch Kitchen & Cocktails

132 West Main Street, Norman

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Ravioli$12.00
House-made deep-fried pasta stuffed with braised short rib from NoName Ranch, Wynnewood, OK. Served with a roasted tomato marinara sauce and herb-buttermilk dressing
More about Scratch Kitchen & Cocktails

